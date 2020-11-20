A month after requesting proposals, Faribault’s plans for an “Instagrammable” mural on a city-owned wall downtown appear to have hit a roadblock.
At its Tuesday evening work session, councilors ruminated over a memo from Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen regarding the RFP, which set a firm date of Dec. 18 for interested parties to submit proposals.
City staff and community partners submitted the RFP to organizations of local, state and national mural artists. While they received responses from interested artists, Clausen said that several said they needed a far larger budget than the $15,000 offered. Based on figures suggested by Councilor Jonathan Wood, the council allocated just $15,000 for the project. Wood, who owns his own construction company, derived the estimate from the approximate painting costs of houses he’s built.
Indeed, Clausen’s memo said that artists believed that paint for the blank wall, which clocks in at a sizable 2,720 square feet, might cost around $12,000 to $15,000. However, they said such costs are only the “tip of the iceberg.”
Once additional costs from design fees, installation, lifts, support crews and travel costs were factored in, artists gave estimates closer to $65,000 or $70,000. For just the $15,000 budget, they estimated that only 400 square feet would likely be painted.
Local artist Jeff Jarvis said he believes the estimate could be lowered somewhat if the city is willing to accept a simpler mural that perhaps doesn’t use every square inch. However, he noted that a complex, “Instagrammable” mural would likely be a much more complex project.
“It depends on how much work you put into it,” he said. “If the city’s looking for a really extravagant mural, the costs would add up.”
Councilors were extremely hesitant to throw $65,000 to $70,000 at the wall. At most, Tom Spooner and Royal Ross said they could see investing another $10,000 in a subsequent RFP, but not far beyond that. As an alternative, Spooner said the city could look to private donors. Councilor Peter van Sluis has also suggested that the city explore potential opportunities to acquire grant dollars, though such funding is less available than ever amid the pandemic.
In the end, the council decided to punt on the discussion until the original RFP deadline passes. Should the city receive no proposals it finds to be of interest, it could easily issue a new RFP with a larger budget.
Local artist Joey Feaster has painted several murals for downtown Faribault, including one located nearly adjacent to the wall that commemorates Faribault’s former Brand Peony Farm, and its history as the one-time Peony Capital of the World.
Feaster said that he had been considering submitting a proposal for the wall, even though it would have been far larger than any project he’s done before. However, he decided against it after concluding the proposed funding fell far short of what would be needed.
While he doesn’t have experience working on a project so large, Feaster said he carefully researched potential costs when considering whether or not to submit a bid. Based on that, he believes a budget in the $40,000 to $50,000 range would likely be enough. Feaster was less than certain as to whether the additional $10,000 suggested by the council would be enough to make the project viable. However, he said that such a move could well increase interest, especially if coupled with a longer deadline and additional flexibility.
“I still think it would be a very, very conservative allocation,” he said. “But it would be a step in the right direction.”