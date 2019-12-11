Faribault’s City Council approved a budget, tax levy and fee schedule for 2020, bringing the months-long budget process to a largely uncontroversial conclusion.
This year’s budget won’t make any significant changes to the city’s services and programming, but with a levy increase of 5.42%, most taxpayers can expect to pay more. Yet with rising property values coupled with growth, mostly in the commercial sector, the overall tax rate will decline slightly.
Next year will mark the sixth consecutive year that the city’s tax levy has risen, although the tax rate is declining for a second consecutive year. However, the levy increase is the smallest since 2015. Nonetheless, the levy is increasing despite a strong economy, an increase in the city’s state aid funding and a more modest increase in health insurance costs for city employees than in years past. Mostly, the increase is due to increased personnel costs.
Increased wages and benefits are mandated under three-year contracts the city approved with public employee unions. While the contracts may be costly, proponents argue that they help the city to attract and retain effective employees in a tight labor market.
Despite the levy increase, Faribault will easily maintain its position as one of the lowest taxed cities in the state. Thanks in part to a strong commercial tax base, the tax rate is notably lower than other area cities, including Owatonna, Northfield and Hastings.
In addition to lower city taxes, Faribault residents also benefit from being in one of the lowest taxed counties in the state. At just over $400, Rice County’s per capita levy ranks in the top five counties in the state for property tax affordability.
With such a low rate of taxation overall, even modest increases look larger in terms of percentages. Both the County Board of Commissioners and Faribault City Council expressed concern after preliminary numbers showed substantial increases.
The original plan city staff presented to the council would have increased the levy by 8.39%. Although the plan secured preliminary its approval, the council indicated that they wanted to see a significantly tighter final budget.
The lower levy increase won support from the Council, but it comes at a price. No new employees will be added to the city staff, despite requests from the Police and Fire departments, and funding for roads and park improvements will be limited.
City Administrator Tim Murray has emphasized the importance of keeping the budget “sustainable” amid strong economic growth. However, significant investments will need to be made to fulfill the vision the council laid out in its Community Vision 2040 strategic plan.
The Council holds its final work session of the year on Dec. 17, with a regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 23.