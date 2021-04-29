Joan Villwock, 95, was surprised when her daughter and son-in-law from Rochester visited her at Milestone Senior Living to take her for a ride. Little did she know that a vehicle wasn’t the only mode of transportation they had in mind.
As part of the Dare to Dream program through Milestone Senior Living, staff coordinated with Villwock’s family and Dakota Stables in Northfield to give Villwock the chance to revisit her lifelong passion: horseback riding.
“I’ll be 96 next month, and that was the most fun surprise I’ve ever had,” Villwock said.
Growing up near Nerstrand and Dennison, Villwock remembers her dad giving her pony rides from the time she was 3 or 4 years old. In those days, she said everyone either walked or rode horseback. She raised purebred Arabian horses on a hobby farm north of Morristown and showed them at the Steele County Fair, where they took the grand champion prize every year for 19 years. Villwock fed the horses, groomed them, colored their hooves and played with them.
“Then, when we had our sale and the horses went out on the trucks, I stood there in the doorway and cried,” Villwock recalled. “But you can only handle [horses] so long in your life.”
It had been 15 to 20 years since Villwock last rode a horse, and having lost much of her eyesight and hearing, she didn’t think riding was an option anymore. But the staff at Milestone knew it was possible.
As a Jaybird Senior Living facility, Milestone commits to not only providing health care for residents but also getting to know each individual on a personal level. For the Dare to Dream program, staff members listen for clues from each resident to figure out a possible surprise for at least one resident each month. In Villwock’s case, her fond memories of riding horses inspired the staff’s decision to connect with Dakota Stables.
Registered nurses Siriana Paulson and Madison Voegele were key players in arranging Villwock’s outing. Paulson connected with her sister-in-law, Amber Paulson, who is a trainer at Dakota Stables. They, along with Life Enrichment Coordinator Anne Pleskonko and Assistant Life Enrichment Coordinator Courtney Malecha met Villwock and her family at the stables on April 14.
Villwock said she “didn’t have a clue” the staff was keeping a secret from her. Malecha arranged for her to have a hair appointment before the trip to the stables, and the hairdresser kept her lips sealed. Villwock was told she needed to eat in her room for lunch that day and wondered, as she left the facility with her daughter and son-in-law, why the other residents were gathered in the dining room as usual.
Linda and Fred Lust, Villwock’s daughter and her husband, knew about the plan as they drove away with Villwock in tow. As Fred started following a white car out into the country, Villwock grew suspicious and she asked him if he knew where they were going. When Fred admitted to his mother-in-law that he didn’t actually know, Villwock thought, “Oh, are we in trouble.”
Even after arriving at Dakota Stables and seeing the Milestone staff on site, Villwock thought maybe a picnic was in store. Instead, the staff introduced Villwock to Walter, the horse she was scheduled to ride.
Even after years away from horses, she said, “I wasn’t scared one bit.” It wasn’t like old times because she needed a boost to climb on Walter’s back and the registered nurses took hold of the reins, but Villwock said, “It felt wonderful.”
“I wished I could go back and ride him some more,” Villwock said. “If he was out [at Milestone] I’d get on him tomorrow.”
Before Villwock’s visit, Malecha said the oldest person to ride a horse at Dakota Stables had been 65 — 30 years younger than Villwock.
“It was a true magical moment, and it was all worth the planning and organizing with Siriana and Madison and Dakota Stables,” Pleskonko said.
Added Malecha: “It just embodied what we wanted to do, and the minute [Joan] got on the horse, I started crying.”