The Weather Channel television network and Pattrn, The Weather Channel's climate centric and sustainability platform, announce a new relationship with Daikin, a worldwide heating and air conditioning manufacturer with plants in Faribault and Owatonna..
This new, almost year-long relationship places Daikin as the sponsor of The Weather Channel's "Air Quality Index Report", providing viewers with air quality forecasts on the network's morning show, America's Morning Headquarters. The Daikin sponsorship will also be extended to Pattrn through a custom content series titled "Clean Air Community" providing solutions-based explainers about what communities, companies and leaders are doing to have a more positive impact on the environment, both indoors and out.
The new Daikin Air Quality Index Report, running nationally every Monday morning on America's Morning Headquarters, will track and identify current outdoor air quality across the United States. Created with the brand's mission of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future in mind, this organic informational content aims to convey the importance of outdoor and indoor air quality for those suffering with allergies or any sickness - ultimately promoting better health and wellness for everyone.
On Pattrn, the Daikin sponsorship will support Pattrn's custom content series "Clean Air Community". This series will highlight small acts and changes viewers and followers can make in their daily lives that can have a big impact on the planet. "Clean Air Community" will highlight Daikin's focus on the ability to control indoor air quality and the importance of clean air as it relates to both individual health and the environment.