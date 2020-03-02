The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Membership Gala was always supposed to be about celebrating accomplishments and looking forward to an exciting year ahead.
But with two sparkling new awards on the podium, there was even more to cheer about at Saturday’s event at The 3 Ten event venue in downtown.
Chamber President and CEO Nort Johnson unveiled the awards, handed out at the 2020 Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference held earlier in the week. It was quite the feat for the Faribault Chamber, which took two of the 11 awards given out.
Both were in the Destination Marketing Award category. One was for Special Project, the Minne-Roadtrip, a marketing collaboration of the Owatonna, Faribault and Northfield chambers.
According to the website, the Minne-Roadtrip offers visitors the opportunity to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city and everyday life by visiting the picturesque downtowns, historic attractions and small family-owned businesses. The website offers information on local shopping, events, dining, and travel ideas, as well as ways to explore the art, culture, and history of the area.
The second award was for Branding & Integrated Marketing Campaign and went to the Faribault Chamber for its Crafting American Stories campaign. The campaign is most obvious on banners throughout the city, and serves as a reminder of the city’s rich history and potential for the future.
Southeast Service Cooperative’s Sarah Ness shared an update on Future Forward, a program that connects the business community to educational institutions, and its anticipated soft launch this summer. Ness expects it will offer summer internships. Full launch is planned this fall. In Faribault, the school district, South Central Community College and the Chamber are partnering organizations.
In the last year, Johnson said, the Chamber’s worked with the city’s Economic Development Authority on its microgrant program. About $23,000 in grants was disbursed in 2019. The organization has also joined a business education network and has applied for grants that will allow it to collaborate with other communities. A Red Carpet Service will help with business recruitment.
But perhaps the most exciting announcement dealt with a group of Frenchmen expected in late summer. The visit, set for Aug. 3, will be a chance for Faribault to host a group of Podensac residents, many who welcomed a group of Faribaultians in November 2018, 100 years after a Faribault Army regiment helped liberate their southwestern French town from the Germans in World War I.
Johnson, who was part of the 2018 contingent, described how the villagers rolled out the red carpet for their visit and how he’d like to return the favor.
Plans are underway to entertain the Podensac visitors, as are fundraising efforts.
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.