Faribault’s Parks and Recreation Department had planned on holding this summer’s final concert in Central Park last week. But with a public starved for live entertainment, this year’s series has proven such a hit that organizers just couldn’t resist an encore.
Mad Pipes, a duo composed of local artists Doug Madow and Barb Piper, will take the stage this Thursday for one last summer concert. Madow and Piper are both local artists with lengthy backgrounds in the local music scene.
For Madow, it will be his second appearance at the Central Park bandshell in just three weeks. On Aug. 20, he was on the keys as part of Jivin’ Ivan & the Kings of Swing, cranking out classic hits and audience favorites Piper is part of her own band too, Lone Rock, which plays country and blues favorites. As a guitarist and vocalist, Lone Rock has lit up venues like Northfield’s Imminent Brewing. In addition to her performance background, she’s also a longtime music educator.
With an eclectic playlist of classic favorites from Country to Rock to Blues, “Mad Pipes” will provide a bit of something for everyone. They’ll even be joined by special guests, Lucinda Wells and Ed Treinen. A college readiness English instructor at South Central College, Wells is also a vocalist who trained at Oberlin College. As for Trienen, he can sing, too, but he’s best known for his dazzling performances on the harmonica.
In order to accommodate for earlier sunsets, the start time of the concert has been moved up to 6 p.m. To help support local restaurants, Parks and Recreation is encouraging groups to bring a takeout meal down to the park and enjoy it while listening to live music.
Local volunteer music promoter Delon “De” Musselman pushed hard for the additional concert. He said that though there may be plenty of home entertainment options like Netflix, the public is much in need of social (if socially distanced) community events too.
“I really want to try to create an old fashioned community gathering,” he said. “ In a crazy time like this, we need to figure out how to get out safely.”
Parks and Recreation Department Communications Director Brad Phenow said that the department is grateful to have had such a successful season at the same time as other cities have had to cancel their series.
The concert series, supported by the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council, traces its origins back to the 1800s. Yet after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down so much recreational programming earlier this year, it seemed doubtful that the series would continue.
When Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky announced that the department would give it a go, it was contingent on the public adhering to social distancing guidelines. In addition, no more than 250 people have been allowed at each concert.
Thanks to the Central Park bandshell’s design, a concert can easily be heard from virtually anywhere in the roomy park. The sound quality is likely to be even better with professional sound man Roger Fette of Fette Productions running it.
A co-owner of Faribault’s family-owned Fette Electronics, Roger Fette brings plenty of experience to the task. Most recently, he produced the sound for Jivin’ Ivan’s just two weeks ago, and when Musselman invited him to do the sound this Thursday, he couldn’t resist.
"We use good equipment for one thing, he said. "And I’ve been mixing sound for 40 years, so I’ve gotten pretty good at making it so that everyone can hear it."
Thanks to high quality sound, families have been able to spread out at safe distances while enjoying the concert. Phenow said they’ve done just that, enabling the park to easily accommodate crowds he said have been “reliable.”
“As a department we felt we could do this in a safe and responsible manner,” he said. “We felt that people could step up to the challenge, and they have.”
Concerts in the Park has always been a popular community event. But this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting other recreational opportunities and social unrest on the rise, Phenow said it’s more important than ever.
“It provides an opportunity for folks to get out of the house, take care of their mental well being,” he said. “They may be down in the dumps about the situation, but this gives them an opportunity to enjoy some live music and hang out with friends and family.”