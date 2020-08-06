After an exhaustive interview and selection process which whittled nearly 20 applicants down to three finalists, the city of Morristown has finally selected its new city administrator.
Morristown’s City Council moved at the end of last month to select Michael Mueller to serve as just the second city administrator in its history. Mueller previously worked as a warehouse supervisor in the Twin Cities and was active in his union, Teamster’s Local 120.
In 2013, Mueller earned a bachelor’s in law enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He then went on to earn a master’s in public administration in 2016 from Capella, a Minneapolis-based online university.
Currently, he lives in Burnsville with his family. With two children, and a third on the way, he stays plenty busy in his “free time.”
It’s the first time Mueller has held a city administrator position. He said he’s grateful for the confidence of Morristown’s council and staff, and looks forward to continuing on many of the initiatives of his predecessor — and starting some of his own.
Mueller said he’s particularly excited to get to work on expanding the city’s housing stock. Even COVID-19 and the resulting economic shock haven’t put a damper on the sizzling real estate market, which remains tight in Rice County and across the nation.
With the right approach, Mueller believes the city could definitely market several open properties throughout town to developers. In addition to adding housing stock, he said that he hopes the city can attract a few additional businesses.
Out of the initial applicant pool, Mueller was one of just four finalists selected by councilors Lisa Karsten and Tim Flaten. Each finalist met key city staff, including City Clerk/Treasurer Sheri Gregor, Public Works Director Tim Minske and Fire Chief Adam Uittenbogaard, for an in-person interview.
The search committee ultimately settled on a different candidate, but that individual declined to take the position. Even though he may have been a second choice, Karsten and Mayor Tony Lindahl both had positive words for Mueller.
“Right now, he’s still trying to learn the ropes, but I think he’ll do a great job,” said Karsten. “He has lots of good ideas.”
Mueller started in his position on July 27. Prior to that, the position had been vacant for several months, though former city administrator Brad Potter continued to provide assistance as needed.
The owner of Mankato-based consulting firm Community Fix, Potter stepped down from his position earlier this year. As city administrator, Potter helped to guide the council through a period of change, spearheading new efforts to repair roads and bring new businesses to town.
Lindahl said that the city ultimately decided that the position was needed because while City Clerk/Treasurer Sheri Gregor has continued to play an important role in city decisions, her job had become too big for one person. In order to avoid having to offer state-mandated benefits, the position is only 32 hours per week rather than 40. Lindahl said that eventually he would like to see that changed, but budget constraints forced the city to stick with just 32 hours at this time.
Mueller isn’t the only important city official who’s new on the job. Recently, the city appointed Zoning Board member Skylar Gregor to the somewhat obscure but crucial position of zoning administrator.
Gregor now is the main public official responsible for overseeing permit applications and permits, as well as conducting site inspections before and after a project to ensure compliance with city code.
Gregor will be paid for attending Zoning Board meetings as well as conducting inspections. However, the position is part-time, based on need, without fixed hours outside of the board’s monthly meetings.