If it were up to Jared Kegler, classes like personal finance, where students learn the proper management of money, would be required for every high school student.
A teacher at Faribault High School for 17 years, Kegler teaches everything from economics, personal finance, accounting and work based learning to management, coding and business. And, he advises the school's local DECA chapter. It's through all of these leadership roles/achievements that Kegler credits earning his most recent award — Minnesota Council on Economic Education’s Educator of the Year award for grades 9-12.
Kegler founded the school's DECA program in 2010 and has since won five Outstanding Advisor Awards and two Minnesota DECA service awards, served as a District 1 representative on the Minnesota State Board of Directors, and helped hundreds of students win district, state, national and international recognition through DECA.
MCEE states recipients exemplify dedication and enthusiasm to improving the economic understanding of their students, both in and out of the classroom. Each honoree received $500 and a plaque certifying the achievement. Other recipients were Chris Hoffman (K-5) of Schoolcraft Learning Community in Bemidji and Jingbo Wang (6-8) of Minnetonka Middle School West.
In his 22 years of teaching, a press release from MCEE states Kegler has made economics and personal finance engaging and hands-on by utilizing simulations, group projects, case studies, and inviting classroom guest speakers; and creating opportunities for his students to meet and learn from business professionals.
But if you ask Kegler, he just works behind the scenes to help students.
"I just show them the path and help lead them along the way," said Kegler. "[The students] are the ones that actually do it."
For FHS senior and DECA member Paige Ross, if it wasn't for Kegler and his leadership, she's not sure where she would be today.
"I feel like he's made a really big impact on my life because without him, I probably wouldn't have considered a minor in business," said Ross, vice president of the local DECA chapter and VP of digital engagement for Minnesota DECA. "I wouldn't have made it as far in DECA as I have, either."
Ross, too, believe it would be beneficial for classes like personal finance to be required in schools. Through DECA, she says, she has learned so much about finances, especially for setting herself up for success in the future.
"I just think it's super important kids have that background knowledge, and whatever they do with that is their choice," said Ross. "But just to give them the resource to be successful in the future, I think would be super important."
Along with giving students the tools they need to be successful, Kegler says he spends a lot of time talking about colleges and that many employers care more about the knowledge they have than where they went to school. Traditionally, he uses a textbook found at numerous colleges, from South Central College in Faribault and Minnesota State University, Mankato to Harvard University in Massachusetts. Looking at the statistics and data of the benefits of students taking classes such as personal finance, Kegler says it's a no brainer: it should be required for all high school students and predicts it may finally happen in the next five to 10 years.
Kegler says he enjoys teaching students about things like personal finance and economics because of the real world information and skills students use everyday and for the rest of their life. Kegler adds that he also pushes his students to be more creative and try different things when preparing for competitions to help make them stand out.
As an advisor, Ross says Kegler is good at letting students take over and do what they feel is best. In particular, Ross finds this teaching method helpful to set them up for success.
"You're free to creatively do what you want with the project, but if you need help, he's the person to go to," said Ross. "He's been my advisor for all four years, and since I've been in DECA, he's encouraged me to take a leadership role which has led me to where I am today, being a state officer. So that was really important and cool to me."