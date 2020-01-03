With a new year comes a change in job assignments at the Faribault Police Department.
Detective Matt Kolling is returning to the patrol unit after 5½ years as a detective. Detective Ben Johns, who had been assigned as a one-year detective for the past year, will move into Kolling’s former three-year position. Officer Karl Willers will fill the one-year rotating detective position.
Faribault officers must apply for the one-year detective position. If they've done well in the role and enjoyed the work, they can then apply for a three-year detective spot, said Capt. Neal Pederson. The one-year job gives officers an opportunity to develop investigative skills without a long-term commitment.
Officers can serve a maximum of two three-year investigative rotations before returning to patrol. Pederson says officers who move back to patrol from investigations bring that broadened base of knowledge to their new role, sharing their skills and knowledge, and serving as a resource for other officers in the department.
At the administrative level, Capt. Jason Severson is now supervising the Investigations Unit, and Capt. Dave Dillon, who previously served as Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force commander, is supervising the Patrol Unit.