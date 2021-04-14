A pair of Faribault Police Department policies providing guidelines for officers' use of less lethal crowd control drew some criticism Tuesday from City Councilor Sara Caron.
The policy, written by Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen and approved at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, provides strict guidelines around the use devices such as kinetic energy projectiles, tear gas or flash bang devices which emit an intense flash and loud, disorienting noise. Bohlen also secured council approval to use a new means of crowd control and crowd management known as PepperBalls. Combining chemical agent exposure with kinetic energy, PepperBalls can be effective in subduing both non-compliant individuals and groups.
City Administrator Tim Murray added both items to the meeting’s consent agenda on the day of the meeting. Items on the consent agenda are typically routine and non-controversial items, but councilors can request discussion them once the meeting begins.
Caron requested further discussion on both proposed changes, expressing concerns that even non-lethal force could be used on peaceful protestors, inflaming situations rather than de-escalating them.
Bohlen noted that while the PepperBalls would be new, the city has always had the capacity to use a number of crowd control methods, as have other regional departments like the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Northfield Police Department.
Bohlen emphasized that such crowd control methods would be used only as a last resort, only by officers trained in their use and only with a supervisor's permission. He added that such tools would be directed at specific individuals engaging in illegal behavior, not peaceful protesters.
In the past, the odds of ever having to use such measures in Rice County have been seen as extremely low. Even now, relations between police and their communities are generally seen as much stronger in greater Minnesota than in the Twin Cities and its suburbs.
Now, Bohlen said the world has changed. Should police face an increasingly dangerous and criminal group of individuals hurling bricks, rocks or frozen bottles at officers or property, he said police must have the tools they need to get the situation under control.
This week, the city of Brooklyn Center, about 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis, has seen hundreds of protestors — some hurling objects at police and National Guardsmen — following the shooting death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old man police were attempting to arrest Sunday following a traffic stop. The now former Brooklyn Center police chief said his officer, who resigned Tuesday and was charged with second-degree manslaughter Wednesday, mistook her service weapon for a Taser.
Boheln said the unrest in Brooklyn Center, coupled with the riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul following the May 2020 death of George Floyd while in police custody, led him to present the two policies Tuesday.
Councilor Peter van Sluis said he believes the odds of such a situation taking place in Faribault are very low, due to the city’s relatively small size, its distance from the Twin Cities and the department’s relatively strong rapport with the community.
However, both van Sluis and Mayor Kevin Voracek didn’t exclude the possibility that depending on the circumstances, outside individuals could come to Faribault to cause trouble. In the social media age, Voracek noted that such groups can organize quickly.
“It’s hard to know exactly when something will pop up, so it’s good to be prepared for worst case scenarios,” Voracek said.
Former Faribault Diversity Coalition co-president Faysel Ali said he understands police need to be able to protect themselves, but was concerned about the proposal. Ali said he would have liked to see the council offer the public more of an opportunity to weigh in on the new initiatives.
Even if tools such as projectiles, tear gas and “PepperBalls” may be considered less lethal or nonlethal, Ali raised concerns that they could still cause lasting or even permanent injuries. In addition, he sees the proposal largely as a solution in search of a problem.
“I don’t think we have that big of a concern about rioting,” he said. “We need to make sure that we’re improving the relationship between residents, not to give more power and deadly weapons to the police to forcefully enforce the law.”