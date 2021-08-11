Over the last eight days, a group of three Faribault High School students and two staff members have been working to overhaul the flower beds around the high school building.
Agri-science instructor Madeline Schultz led STEAM landscaping students senior JoHannah Gehrke, sophomore Jonathon Gehrke, and freshman Louis Andrade Martinez in their efforts to weed, dig up/separate plants, trim hedges, clean up brush and lay down fresh mulch. Special education teacher Renate Klughertz teacher also offered to help Schultz with the landscaping, a project she finds benefits the students in great ways.
The team of five worked four days a week for fours each day to complete the needed tasks. They began the class on Aug. 2. Other gardens located on the north side of the school will be overhauled by students this fall.
Schultz said over the years, different people have taken on the maintenance of the gardens placed around the building's exterior, but it became overgrown, and an eyesore quickly. A total of seven flowerbeds have been overhauled and six truckloads of brush have been removed. Overgrown plants have been divided to beautify other areas of the school.
Klughertz is particularly excited to have these areas for students to work hands-on. She praises the agri-science teachers for all the new programs she has started since coming to the district, and how much it has and will benefit the students. As a special education teacher, Klughertz knows the importance of hands-on-curriculum.
"I am super stoked about this," said Klughertz of the landscape improvements/maintenance opportunities. "Maddie has a lot of things up-and-coming. It all ties into everything she's doing."
Schultz added that tasks like landscaping, identifying plants/bushes/trees, pruning trees and trimming hedges have a purpose and that the skills and information they're now learning could benefit them in their adulthood.
While they didn't need to purchase additional plants, each one was replanted with a purpose. Schultz said they included spring/fall blooms in areas of high traffic. Spring blooms were focused primarily in the areas where graduates take photos after commencement ceremonies, while fall blooms were placed by the areas students/families see when they enter the school building. Some summer blooms were also incorporated to add some color to the green spaces.
Certain plants will be used inside the classroom, like in the ag department's 'Beauty of Plant' class, which focuses on landscaping until the snow flies and switches to floral design in the winter. Other plants, like hydrangeas, are a lesson in and of themselves since each color flower requires a different soil pH level. Upkeep of these areas, and use of the plants themselves will be incorporated into the ag department curriculum.
Schultz said these gardens are also valuable for the students to take ownership of, where they can manage them throughout the school year. Originally, she was going to start with landscaping the area in the courtyard. After thinking about that for a bit, she decided it would be best to start with places members of the community can enjoy.