Beautifying downtowns has been a priority of small towns across Minnesota, and Medford is no exception.
Thanks to the Business Façade Improvement Program established by the city two years ago, the revitalization of the town’s Main Street has been able to become both a priority and a reality. During a special meeting of the city council on Wednesday night, the second grant from the new program was awarded to Lisa Full, owner of Full Service Station, to help replace mortar and bricks on the brick façade of the business. The $2,500 grant – the maximum amount to be awarded from the program – will go toward updating the façade and installing a new roof.
As outlined in the program, the city believes that healthy business areas play an important role in the vitality of the community, which is the predominant purpose for the program. The grant money is only eligible for exterior repairs/improvements, code violation corrections, handicapped accessibility and energy efficiency improvements.
Projects for the program will be considered on a first-come-first-serve basis with the final approval at the discretion of the council. Eligible projects may include exterior improvements visible to the public. According to the program overview, projects may include rehabilitation or replacement of exterior windows, replacement of missing decorative building features that are fixed in place or permanent, rehabilitation or replacement of historic roof lines/features, awnings, exterior lighting and signage.
Applicants must submit the appropriate documentation attached to their Business Façade Improvement Program application, including a detailed description of the projects, before pictures, cost estimates, funds requested and identification of the matching funds.
The program offers a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $2,500, but cannot exceed 50% of the total project cost. The grant money does not have to be repaid. Business have one year from the time the grant is awarded to access the funds.
To cover the remaining costs of Full Service Station’s project, the Medford Economic Development Authority and Medford City Council also awarded the business a $9,656 loan from the Medford EDA Revolving Loan Fund. The loan will cover 40% of the total $24,140 estimate. The businesses’ owner informed the city that she will be injecting 60% of the funds for the project that she has saved up by working a second job.
The loan will be fully amortized over 10 years with a 2.5% fixed interest rate.
The Medford EDA Revolving Loan Fund Program was developed to assist in retaining and expanding existing businesses, as well as assisting new start-up companies and those relocating to Medford. The maximum loan amount for this program is $20,000.
Full Service Station has been in business and located on Medford’s Main Street for two decades.