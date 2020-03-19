Personal protective equipment has become especially valuable to Minnesota and national health care facilities during the COVID-19 outbreak.
At Northfield Hospital and Clinics, CEO Steve Underdahl said health care providers are working hard to maintain the supply chain for what’s needed for a potential stream of patients.
“We have the same issues as other health care organizations with concerns about personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies, but we are in OK shape for now,” Underdahl said.
Dr. Monti Johnson, vice president of medical affairs at St. Francis Regional Medical Center and a member of the Allina Health Central Command for COVID-19, said Allina Health providers are using many products they normally use, but much more often. They’re also monitoring supplies closely, following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines as to which supplies to use with which patients, and investigating other avenues for obtaining supplies in addition to ordering more.
Since hospitals and other health care facilities acquire PPE through different supply chains than the general public, Johnson said supplies people buy at grocery stores doesn’t impact medical care facilities. But that doesn't mean there aren't sacrifices the public can make to increase the number of supplies. He urges social distancing, which can slow the spread of coronavirus and not only keep others safe and healthy but ensure vital PPE is maintained.
Senior living facilities also experience concerns in obtaining and maintaining PPE. Chelsea Kalal, administrator and director of development at Kenyon Senior Living, said its finding face masks particularly hard to get
“There are situations in which these PPE are used on a daily basis to provide care for our residents,” Kalal said. “For example, one resident may require 12 visits a day, thus staff are utilizing 12 face masks, 12 gowns, 12 sets of gloves and 12 sets of booties. While not all residents require these precautions, there are some that may.”
Kalal said Kenyon Senior Living staff have reached out to its usual vendors as well as new vendors to place orders. Although six or seven orders have been placed, Kalal said no confirmation of a delivery date had been established as of Thursday. In the meantime, community organizations and companies have donated supplies to the senior living facility, and Kalal said she’s grateful for these contributions.
An elective order
Emily Lowther, communications director for the Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA), said the state and nation face critical shortages of PPE as well as supplies for acute care. This causes concern for Minnesota hospitals and health systems as health care workers anticipate a possible rush of coronavirus patients in the near future. To provide the needed care for these patients, it’s essential the front-line care team members stay healthy and safe.
“We are working with our care teams to respond to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health about how to conserve these needed supplies while at the same time protecting our health care workers,” Lowther said. “We are also coordinating daily with MDH and our state and federal leaders to escalate supply chain concerns and reiterate the need for Minnesota to have access to the national strategic stockpile for PPE.”
To conserve PPE for critical care patients, and to protect health care providers and patients, hospitals and health systems announced Thursday morning a postponement of any non-emergency surgeries and procedures. On Tuesday, the hospital association sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz and Commissioner of Health Jan Malcom to make the declaration statewide. Walz issued the executive order Wednesday. The decision complies with guidelines set forth by the CDC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Allina Health already postponed elective surgeries earlier in the week, primarily as a move to protect patients, but Johnson said the decision will also help conserve PPE.
According to a news release issued by MHA, essential surgeries that will continue include those that could save a patient’s life, prevent permanent disability (including teeth or jaw surgeries), stop the spread of metastasis or delay cancer staging. Settings include hospitals, health systems and ambulatory surgery centers. Health care providers will work directly with patients whose nonessential surgeries are postponed as a result of the executive order.
Lowther said in response to a shortage of testing supplies, hospitals and health systems announced Tuesday that health care providers will prioritize COVID-19 for patients needing acute care in the hospital, health care workers, first responders and certain residents of skilled nursing facilities. These priorities align with MDH guidelines.
“We are concerned that national messaging from the White House task force regarding test availability in all states, accessible drive-up testing and supply and equipment purchasing does not accurately reflect these critical shortages in Minnesota,” Lowther said. “Minnesota’s hospitals and health systems are working together to problem-solve and do all we can to mitigate this situation, but we need more support and supply resources from the federal government and private industry.”
Lowther also urges all Minnesotans to conserve PPE for those who need it most. That involves stopping the spread, and her advice for doing so to simply stay home.
“If all Minnesotans act together now, we may be able to reduce the surge that our health system will see,” said Rahul Koranne, president and CEO of MHA. “Our hospitals, health systems and care teams need your immediate help and proactive actions.”