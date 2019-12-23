Faribault’s Economic Development Authority has provided funding for two downtown building owners to make needed repairs and improvements.
The first request came from Todd Nelson, who recently purchased the old Masonic Lodge at 230 Central Ave. The Masons had occupied the second and third floor of the buildings since the 1870s, with a Somali store and pawn shop on the ground floor.
Nelson, who owns Faribault-based Dynamic Electric along with properties throughout the city of Faribault and Rice County, purchased the hall with the intention of embarking on a renovation project that would see the upper two floors of the building into apartments. Earlier this month, the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority voted to give Nelson $270,000 in funding to help complete the project. Of the total, $202,500 was extended in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan, the remainder a five-year term loan.
That loan package was made under the condition that four of the apartments be affordable housing. With the city’s housing vacancy rate at less than 1%, addressing the shortage of affordable housing has become an important priority for civic and business leaders.
The EDA has now chipped in an additional $30,000 to help Nelson replace 18 second-floor windows and install 24 third-floor windows. Because the Masonic Lodge sits in the downtown historic district, Nelson also needs to get the Heritage Preservation Commission’s approval before replacing the windows.
The $30,000 forgivable loan will cover slightly less than half of the window replacement cost, according to Nelson’s estimate. The total project cost will run at around a million, so the city has provided funding for about 30% of it so far.
The funding was granted under the city's Downtown Commercial Rehab & Exterior Improvement Program. Created in 2016, the program was designed to help downtown property owners keep up with the high cost of maintaining historic buildings.
The EDA also approved a request for a low-interest deferred loan of just under $14,000 from Tom Lester, owner of Basilleo’s Pizza 2.0. The loan will be funded under the Highway 60 Commercial Site Improvement Program.
The EDA created the program in preparation for the Highway 60 reconstruction project and seeded it with $200,000 in funding. However, Community & Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said that Lester’s application was the only one the city received.
The loan will cover 75% of the cost of a full roof repair. Lester and his girlfriend Connie Lee re-opened Basilleo’s last year, after purchasing it from former owner Jeff Westad. Brothers Basil and Leo Burger opened the business in 1960, and combined their names to form the pizzeria’s name.