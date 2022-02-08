Commissioners are considering selling some of the over 100 acres of land purchased for the future Rice County Public Safety Center.
The Rice County Board of Commissioners held a closed session Tuesday morning to discuss a prospective land sale. Government boards are allowed by state law to close meetings from the public to determine an asking price for government property, or to develop or consider offers or counteroffers.
The property under consideration must be publicly identified before the closed session. The property discussed Tuesday was identified as the 109 acres off Highway 3 purchased by the county late last year.
Boards can only approve a purchase or sale in a meeting that is open to the public. Commissioners did not take any public action after Tuesday’s closed meeting.
Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick said afterward the commissioners and county staff discussed a prospective sale of a portion of the property. No decision was made, he said. The county will need to act soon, he added. He could not disclose any more details during the negotiation process.
The $1.7 million land purchase was unanimously approved by commissioners in September. The land on the northern edge of the city previously was Faribault Foods’ spray fields. The sale was finalized in December, according to county land sale records.
Some of the property will be the home to the new Public Safety Center, which will house the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and a county jail.
In September, county leaders indicated housing and commercial and industrial development also may be considered on the site, along with a new east-west corridor road for the north side of the city.