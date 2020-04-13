A North Carolina man has been charged with shooting an armed co-worker following an argument at a Faribault hotel.
Keandre Jerome Williams, 25, of Winston-Salem, N.C., reportedly shot his co-worker after being held down by another co-worker while the victim rifled through Williams' car.
Faribault police were called to the Days Inn at 1920 Cardinal Lane at approximately 10:36 a.m. Saturday following reports of a male crawling around the back side of the building carrying a rifle. There, officers found two men, one on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to court documents.
The victim, who has not been identified, was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Police Chief Andy Bohlen said Saturday evening that the man is expected to survive.
Williams, who was located in a vehicle about 30 feet from the hotel, reportedly told police that the gun he used to shoot the victim was with him inside the vehicle.
During interviews with police investigators, Williams said he and several other construction workers are working locally and that they've been staying at various hotels/motels in the area. Some of the workers haven't been getting along, Williams reportedly told officers, adding that there are rumors that some of them have been robbing others in the group.
Williams told officers he received a call from one coworker Saturday morning, telling him to go outside and speak with the victim and another man, who he knew wanted to fight him. Williams told police he "grabbed his pistol, chambered a round and put the pistol in his front left pants pocket" before heading outside to the hotel parking lot where an argument between the men became physical.
The shooting victim reportedly took the keys to Williams' vehicle and went through the interior and trunk, pulling a rifle from the vehicle while the other man held Williams down. As the victim, holding the rifle, walked toward Williams, Williams' pistol reportedly fell from his pants pocket; he picked it up, pointed it at the victim and fired.
The second man loosened his grip on Williams and reportedly ran from the scene. That man was later interviewed by police and released, Bohlen said.
Williams was charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a permit, a gross misdemeanor.
He appeared in court Monday morning. Judge Jeffrey Johnson set his bond at $20,000 without conditions, $10,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for April 21.