There may not be actual lions and tigers at the upcoming Pet Parade, but there’s sure to be a variety of four-legged animals following the theme “A Day at the Zoo.”
Unlike last year, when COVID-19 inspired a vehicles only parade, animals will again be free to walk the streets or ride in wagons during the 85th annual Pet Parade in Faribault. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and starts at Second Avenue NW and Ninth St. NW. The lineup follows Second Avenue to Central Park, where more entertainment follows.
“Last year with it being a bit different with the pandemic, we’re looking forward to putting on a show for the community,” said Brad Phenow, communications coordinator for Faribault Parks and Rec. “It will have everything from horses to hamsters to donkeys. There are numerous donations the Parks and Rec Department takes in, from the Fire Department and Police Department. It’s not something we can put on alone.”
Participants needn’t own a pet to walk or ride in the parade. Another way to get involved is to dress up or decorate a vehicle or float according to the theme.
Seven units are already registered in the parade, Phenow said, but he expects many more to sign up in the days leading up to the event. Participants can register by Monday by calling Faribault Parks and Rec at 507-334-2064. Registrants will receive more information Tuesday on the lineup.
For the second year, interactive DJ Kidsdance will give young children a reason to move to the music at Central Park, as part of the Concert in the Park series. This portion of the night typically begins at 7:15 or 7:20 p.m., after the parade ends.
The Faribault Parks and Rec Spirit Team will also give a performance on the bandshell stage halfway through the concert.
Prizes will be awarded to the best floats as well as participants that best meet specific categories like little dogs, big dogs, and most unusual pets. Winners will receive Parks and Rec medallions.
One more time
Theresa Flintrop, owner of Flintrop Day Care in Faribault, has involved her families in the Pet Parade for the past 25 years. But since the Flintrops are moving to Arizona, this will be the day care’s final year featured in the parade.
Flintrop recalls her all time favorite theme, and a favorite of the day care parents, was “Back to the ‘80s” in 2016. Parents dressed up in ‘80s attire, and children wore costumes to resemble ‘80s toys and cartoons. This year, Flintrop said the children will dress like different zoo animals.
“It was a project that everybody was included in because even the parents were in ours,” Flintrop said. “It’s a big project for the whole daycare, that they help make the signs and the floats. They just get so excited just to see the enjoyment on their faces. We pick the theme and read story books about it to decide what we’re going to be.”