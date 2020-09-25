A worker at Jennie-O Turkey Store's Feed Mill was injured Friday after falling several feet onto a concrete floor.
Faribault firefighters responded to the Cabot Avenue feed mill's equipment maintenance area just before 5 a.m. The male worker reportedly fell 7 to 8 feet and landed on the floor, injuring himself. According to Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst, the man was unable to move and was in pain.
Accessing the injured worker was challenging, but firefighters and North Ambulance crew members were able to make contact with the patient via ladders designed to access the area and begin patient care. An emergency access hatch was located directly above the patient and provided a straight vertical path of about 20 feet to the ground level. A mechanical advantage system consisting of ropes, pulleys, a basket and webbing was rigged together, allowing the patient to be extricated.
The basket was lowered to the patient while the ambulance crew treated the patient for pain via an IV. He was then placed on a backboard and into a rescue basket before being carefully secured to the basket.
A firefighter and Rice County Sheriff’s deputies hauled the patient to ground level and placed him on a cot so he could be taken to a hospital for treatment of possible hip and leg fractures.
“Even though we train constantly on situations like this, every emergency has its own set of challenges that responders have to overcome. All responders involved did an awesome job and the patient received top-notch care," said Dienst.