Individuals who plan to file for a seat on the Faribault School Board have a bit more time in case stay-at-home orders extend through May or even into June.
Superintendent Todd Sesker and Faribault Public Schools Administrative Assistant Kathy Zavoral reasoned that candidates may feel more comfortable leaving their homes to register with a notary if the filing period is pushed back to later in the summer. Delaying the filing period also gives the district more time to establish an electronic process if COVID-19-related precautions are still needed by July.
During a special online meeting Tuesday, the Faribault School Board approved a resolution to establish new dates for filing affidavits of candidacy. The newly approved filing period begins July 28 and ends Aug. 11.
The School Board revoked the original motion that was approved on March 30, which set the filing period between May 19 and June 2. Until now, Zavoral said Faribault was the only district in the Big 9 Conference that continued to hold its filing period in May and June.
Before approving the new dates, the board also approved a resolution to revoke a resolution the board approved in 2008 to authorize participation in a primary. Zavoral explained that until the resolution was rescinded, the district needed to follow the May and June timeline.
Seats now held by Jason Engbrecht, Yvette Marthaler and Jerry Robicheau will be on the November ballot. Engbrecht and Marthaler said earlier this year that they don't plan to seek another four-year term on the board.
Post-election analysis
Last November, the district voters asked voters to increase its operating levy. Voters gave the district partial support, voting in favor of one question on the ballot but not the other.
The first question on the November 2019 ballot, which asked voters to approve a tax increase to fund a seven-period day at Faribault High School, passed by a mere 90 votes — 2,357 (51%) to 2,267 (49%). The second question, which asked for increased funding to pay for additional academic support and more transportation options, failed by 249 votes — 2,436 (53%) to 2,187 (47%).
According to a post-election analysis conducted by Baker Tilly, the voter demographics for the 2019 election are comparable to those of the election the district held in November 2017. However, the board was most surprised to find parents represented only 18% of voters.
“The number one thing that stood out is we didn’t do a great job with getting the parents out to vote,” said Sesker. “That’s an area of focus.”
While it’s assumed that parents would be more likely to participate in an election that affects their children’s schooling, the Baker Tilly study found that wasn’t the case. Out of 4,498 voters, only 820 were parents.
Kelly Smith, of Baker Tilly, joined the Faribault School Board’s Tuesday meeting to present his post-election analysis. He found that voter turnout overall was approximately 27% of total district voters, which is lower than the November 2017 voter turnout of approximately 35%. Smith categorized voters as “very active,” “active” and “less active/new voters” and determined that very active voters made up 86% of the turnout while active voters made up 38% of the turnout.
Of the parents who participated in the election, 92% were considered very active voters while 50% were considered active voters. Although the number of parents voting improved slightly, but not enough to dramatically increase parent participation overall.
Voters under 35 represented another demographic with a low turnout. Only 356 voters between the ages of 18 and 34 — or 10% of the total voters — participated in the November election. In terms of age, the highest number of voters were 65 and over with 1,731 participants.
While Smith didn’t offer an analysis of why parents and individuals under 35 represented a smaller portion of voters, he said Baker Tilly "would be happy to provide clarification and additional commentary as needed.”