Gov. Tim Walz managed to harvest a rooster Saturday despite windy and wet conditions at the ninth annual Governor’s Pheasant Opener in Austin. This was Walz’s first time participating in the tradition as the Governor of Minnesota.
“We couldn’t have had more fun on a snowy Saturday morning in Austin with friends, family, and a lot of happy dogs,” said Walz. “This weekend was about conservation, community, and companionship, but I am proud to report I was able to bag a bird which made the weekend even better. I want to thank all the folks in Austin, especially the generous land owners, who made this Pheasant Opener a success. I encourage all Minnesotans to get outside this fall, explore our state, and enjoy the great outdoors and natural beauty in Minnesota.”
Walz was joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Explore Minnesota Director John Edman, members of Pheasants Forever, as well as local elected officials and Minnesota hunters including the Austin Mayor Tom Stiehm.
Every year, hunting in Minnesota is enjoyed by more than half a million people who spend $725 million annually on hunting-related expenditures across the state. Tens of thousands of hunters participated in the opening day of pheasant hunting. The 170 hunters who joined Walz in Austin harvested a total of 44 roosters, including the governor’s bird.
The Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener was established in 2011 to highlight Minnesota’s hunting heritage and the economic impact the sport makes across the sate. Next year’s Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener takes place in Fairmont.