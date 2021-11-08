It wouldn't be a stretch to say that over the last seven years, the Faribault Rotary Club has outfitted 3,000 area residents.
This year's Warm Our Community event, held Oct. 30 at Faribo West Mall, served fewer residents than last year, said Rotary's Keith Kramer, who organizes the event and encouraged the club to take it on in 2018, the year he served as club president. This year, he estimated the event, where residents in need can get new or gently used winter gear, served about 300.
About 65 adults came out as opposed to 100 in 2020.
As in previous years, kids' clothing — coats, snow pants and boots — went like a stack of hotcakes in front of ravenous teenagers. There were coats in all colors and quite a few with some particularly trendy designs: hearts, stars and even unicorns.
Several teens, like Ahmed and Alham Abdi, found coats to suit their taste and even helped their moms select jackets for each of their siblings. Rotary members helped adults with their "shopping lists," while River Valley Church members pulled gear for the shoppers and kept the stacks of coats, snow pants and boots separated by size.
Leftover men's coats were taken to St. Vincent de Paul, while the remaining women's coats were split between Ruth's House and the HOPE Center.
The event began as an outreach of the Chamber's Y-Pro group, now known as The 507 Connect.