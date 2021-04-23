This year, Faribault seventh graders are reading “Amal Unbound,” a book about a teenage girl who lives in Pakistan. Other books introduced in the district's middle school feature main characters who are Syrian, Muslim and Hindu.
The seventh grade language arts curriculum lacked diverse choices of reading material, so staff revamped the curriculum with new options. The new reading selections focus on four units: courage, culture, coming of age, and college and careers. New novels, including graphic novels, explore topics like addiction in the home, going to a school where most students speak a different language, being raised by grandparents and the loss of a parent.
The hope through these books is to give students to either see their own experiences reflected in the characters or gain an understanding of different experiences through the characters.
“A quick glance of the books will convince you there are wonderful changes going on,” said Zwagerman, who brought some of the books to the meeting for the board to view.
Equity is an important topic for Faribault Public Schools this year, and Faribault Middle School has been making improvements in this area in terms of curriculum, accessibility, and opportunities.
Kelly Zwagerman, a media literacy teacher at Faribault Middle School and a member of the school’s equity team, presented to the School Board the ways the middle school has been addressing equity, equality and diversity in the classroom. The presentation is one the equity team put together for staff members' professional development.
The music programs at the middle school have also become more inclusive. Zwagerman said money is not a barrier for students who want to play instruments or join music programs. The music staff, she said, has partnered with different groups in the community to make music education accessible to all students. If a student lacks the appropriate attire for concerts, a free clothing closet has what they need. There are also scholarships for participation in regional and statewide honor performance ensembles. One program, called Border CrosSing, ensures every concert reflects the cultural reality of the students on stage as well as the audiences.
Distance learning has given the physical education department an opportunity to diversify its offerings. On Wednesday, which continues to be a distance learning day, a few staff members have done lessons outdoors. In collaboration with the Faribault Community School, the physical education department has offered hiking, sledding, broomball, geocaching, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and ice skating.
As far as ways to improve equity at the middle school, Zwagerman said: “I like that we have that directive coming ‘top down,’ but I think we need some ‘bottom up’ leadership with equity. We need to believe in equity and understanding what that means in our district. Right now I just see it coming top down.”
Academy updates
FHS Assistant Principal Joe Sage and Special Education teacher Stacy Fox shared positive data on the Ninth Grade Academy, which helps students build the skills they need to succeed in high school and beyond.
“Anyone at any point who wants to walk into a class unannounced, you will see top notch teaching,” Sage said. “Discussions are loud because kids are talking.”
Comparing the first two quarters of eighth grade with the first semester of ninth grade, there was a 50% decrease in the F’s distributed to current Ninth Grade Academy students. In classes specific to the Ninth Grade Academy only, including science, social studies and English, this cohort of students saw a 70% decrease in total F’s.
Apart from improving their grades, Ninth Grade Academy students reported in a recent survey that they feel supported and believe they are reaching their potential within the program. About 81% of students said they either strongly agree or agree that they have at least one teacher to talk to within the Ninth Grade Academy. Nearly 94% of students said they strongly agree or agree that Ninth Grade Academy has helped them become more successful.
“I love the numbers,” said Board member Casie Steeves. “ … I wish there was a program like this when I was in ninth grade.”