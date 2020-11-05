Faribault school district hasn’t always followed a formal process in deciding when and why to partner with other districts for activities, but that will soon change.
For the sake of consistency, the administration has developed both criteria and a decision tree to follow in making that decision. The next step is for the Faribault School Board to approve that decision-making process at its Nov. 23 board meeting.
A conversation about the necessity of athletic co-operatives started back in June, when the Faribault School Board re-evaluated the district’s athletic partnership with Bethlehem Academy, a collaboration that's existed for over 40 years. The board weighed the pros and cons of dissolving the agreement as the board members considered whether or not its co-ops promote open enrollment, which has cost the district hundreds of students and necessitated severe budget cuts.
Since the Oct. 12 board meeting, when the board reviewed a draft of the criteria for forming, adjusting or dissolving co-operative agreements with other districts, Faribault High School Activities Director Keith Badger has worked with administration to simplify the language of the criteria. The guidelines align with Minnesota State High School League bylaw 403.
Badger presented the revised draft to the board during Monday’s meeting. The first paragraph of the "Purpose of the co-operative sponsorships," which uses language directly from MSHSL with Faribault Public Schools inserted, reads: “co-operative sponsorships of MSHSL programs are established for the purpose of creating, growing, and maintaining education-based opportunities through programs that provide access for Faribault Public School students to a broad range of activities. These agreements support student participation in programs that are sustainable (financial, participation numbers, other, etc.), have access to suitable facilities, provide appropriate levels of competition, and create communities for Faribault Public School students. Through these agreements, member schools are expected to promote co-operation, partnership, sportsmanship, and the beliefs of the MSHSL.”
The second paragraph recognizes the priorities for students specifically enrolled full time at Faribault Public Schools, and the third paragraph discusses the process of forming or dissolving co-operative sponsorships, linking to MSHSL bylaw 403.
Badger also presented the board with a draft of the decision tree the district would use to determine whether to accept, reject, amend or dissolve a co-operative sponsorship agreement.
According to the decision tree, the district’s activities director must first receive a formal request to co-op or initiate a request to another district. After receiving the necessary documentation, including a summary of the steps the requesting school took to promote activity participation and a recent student interest survey, the district would analyze the data.
Ultimately, the decision would come down to whether or not Faribault Public Schools can operate the program independently. If the data indicates that “a reasonable person” would deem the program unsustainable at Faribault Public Schools without a co-op, the district would then pursue a co-operative sponsorship agreement with another school. However, if Faribault Public Schools could operate the program on its own, the co-operative sponsorship would be regarded as unnecessary. The district would apply the same question in deciding whether or not to dissolve an existing co-operative sponsorship.
Board member Carolyn Treadway asked Badger who would generate the student interest survey included in the request to co-op.
Badger said since MSHSL doesn’t offer such a survey, the administration at the requesting school would need to decide how to collect that information.
Board Chair Chad Wolff asked Badger if analyzing the participation data is ongoing for athletic directors or "evergreened."
“I’m always analyzing our programs and I’m sure other ADs (activities directors) are doing the same,” Badger said. “It’s just that there’s no formal process.”
According to Badger, it isn’t just Faribault Public Schools but districts across the Big 9 Conference looking for more clarity on when athletic cooperatives are necessary.
“I think this gives you, Keith, and whoever the AD is going forward a solid stance on why we say yes and why we say no in terms of participation in each sport,” Wolff said. “I would assume we talk about next steps, but hopefully this is a good start piece on why that decision is made.”