Unfinished trail and sidewalk segments across Faribault are identified for completion under a work plan unveiled Tuesday.
The plan, introduced by Director of Engineering Mark DuChene during a Faribault City Council work session, is intended to guide capital improvement planning, design, implementation and maintenance of the citywide system of sidewalks and trails and is based on the city’s Journey to 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Some of the major projects scheduled for 2023 include connection of the Northern Link Trail from Hulett Avenue to North Alexander Park and a trail segment on Lyndale Avenue from LaDonna Lane to Town Square Lane. The following year, work is scheduled on Hulett Avenue from Hwy. 60 to George L. Street and Seventh St. NW to Bradley Road.
The city’s sidewalk and trail improvement plan was last officially updated in December 2000.
In a memo to the City Council, DuChene said that since that time, “much progress has been made on completing identified segments of trails and sidewalks, and the city has seen some significant growth since the last plan was approved.”
He said the updates were forged after city staff meetings. During those gatherings, staff reviewed the 2000 plan, shared a map showing how much of the previous plan had been completed and built off the amount of parks/trail/open space.
DuChene noted the overall plan is intended to serve as “a working document” and not necessarily mean all identified projects will take place. Instead, the council will consider individual projects as part of its yearly budgeting process.
No cost estimate has been established for the projects. DuChene said the length of time before some of the projects are scheduled makes accurately gauging the cost impossible due to inflation.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said the plan is ambitious and “very well” designed. However, he noted that such projects, especially trail segments, rely heavily on outside funding and often come as part of larger street projects.
“Trails take many, many years to come to fruition,” he added. However, once such segments are funded, Voracek said Faribault would become a more attractive place for recreational events, people looking to relocate and for existing residents.
“A good working trail system is the key to getting a lot of activity,” he added.
In other action:
Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Peanasky said that cost estimates for the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park project, along the Straight River downtown, came in $41,500 above the estimate. To bring the project cost closer to the estimate, the project, inadvertently bid with a prevailing wage requirement, saved $8,000 by eliminating that option. Also, PEX tubing was used instead of copper piping and several fixtures were changed to different brands to save $3,500. The council opted to keep two restrooms at Fleckenstein instead of eliminating one. The council earlier in June unanimously awarded a contract to construct a picnic shelter and restroom building in the park, as well as approve the plans and begin the bidding process for a river overlook. The new park is on the corner of Seventh Street and First Avenue and is a portion of the former city public works site.
The council was presented with a plan from The Friends of the Buckham Memorial Library to install game tables on the Library Plaza. The game tables are expected to include one with two seats, a second with three, and another with four.