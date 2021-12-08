After about 20 months of serving nearly 26,000 meals via curbside pickup, the Community Café made the move back to indoor dining Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Community Café Board members have been looking at moving indoors, while still continuing to serve meals curbside, over the last few months. Pre-pandemic, the café averaged 125 meals each Tuesday. Forced to switch their service from indoor, sit down meals to meals delivered to cars in take out containers last year, beginning March 17, 2020, they've been serving 300-plus meals a week.
The Community Café started in 2009 when a number of churches came together and decided to offer a community meal weekly to anyone interested in dining with others.
The Very Rev. Canon James C. Zotalis, Dean of the Cathedral of our Merciful Saviour, said when the church was gifted $750,000 in 2009, they began thinking of practical ways to spend the funds. After seeing a segment on TV about a cafe in Seattle feeding people, Zotalis recommended remodeling the kitchen and dining room to accommodate a soup kitchen model. A group of 25 volunteers gathered in October 2009 to help start the soup kitchen, which eventually turned into the cafe.
Zotalis recalls the first cafe meal being served on a below zero, January day in 2010. The meal served was spaghetti and garlic bread.
"We started with 120 volunteers, and divided in four to five teams from over 10 churches," said Zotalis. "It just escalated from there. People were looking for someplace to volunteer and feel good about doing it, that's what kept it going."
He feels blessed to have led the Lord's Prayer to start off indoor dining Tuesday afternoon, just as he did eight years ago.
For many, the cafe meals are a time to gather with one another and build a sense of community, while enjoying a nutritious meal.
Lonsdale resident Edward Bastyr, who works at Daikin in Faribault and spends a good portion of time in the local community, personally likes the idea of churches coming together to volunteer from all denominations.
Lending a hand
From March 17, 2020 to Sept. 28, 2021, a total of 3,200 volunteer hours were logged in both morning preparation and evening service.
There are four teams of volunteers who commit to one Tuesday each month for roughly two hours at a time. Team 1 serves the first Tuesday, Team 2 the second Tuesday etc. Each team has a morning crew of four people to prepare the evening meal under direction/guidance of the caterer.
Each team, with the direction of the caterer, has an evening crew of 15 to serve the meals and clean up.
While grateful for those who have already volunteered, board President Dave Campbell says the cafe could use some more volunteers.
"We only ask people to commit two hours a month, so it's not a huge time commitment," said Campbell. "We're hoping to get back to our original mission of having people gather and congregate for conversation and camaraderie."
Rose Marraccini, one of many volunteers donating their time Tuesday afternoon, enjoys helping out to see the happy people getting a good meal.
Nine-year-old Jemma Simon volunteers with her older sister Ella, 11. She encourages everyone to stop by the cafe and volunteer.
"Come help us here; it's very fun here; come and volunteer," said Jemma Tuesday evening. "You will make a lot of friends here."
Volunteer Pat King adds it's also nice to give back to people.
Along with offering a free meal each week, Campbell says he is pleased with the support provided from various local nonprofits like the Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and United Way, along with Allina Health, who have stepped up to help out the cafe with donations of food, etc when they were in need.