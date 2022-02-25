Man accused of assault with metal box Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Faribault man allegedly hit a woman he knows with a metal box, damaging the woman’s teeth.Chalin Riley Marcum, 20, was charged with felony assault and gross misdemeanor domestic assault Feb. 22 in Rice County District Court.Police were called to an assault at an apartment in Northfield on Feb. 19, according to a court complaint.A woman said Marcum threw objects at her, dragged her and punched her in the head multiple times. He also reportedly hit her in the face with a metal lockbox that was around 1-foot wide.One of the woman’s front teeth was partially broken off and another tooth was knocked loose. She also had cuts in and around her mouth and a bump above an eye, the charges say.Officers found blood and broken items strewn about the woman’s apartment.Marcum had left before officers arrived but he was later located and arrested. He has since been released from jail with an order to make a first court appearance on April 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chalin Riley Marcum Assault Criminal Law Crime Law Police Tooth Officer Misdemeanor Metal Lockbox Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now No injuries in Morristown mobile home fire Drunk teen allegedly stole vehicle from Uber driver Seventh Street Bridge draws local attention Crash closes I-35 Apartment complex proposed on city-owned property Upcoming Events Feb 25 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25 Friday Fish Fry Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Feb 26 Wednesday Wear Sat, Feb 26, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices