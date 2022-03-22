One day is set aside each year to honor all professions that make up the agriculture industry, including those who work in acres not hours.
National Ag Day, celebrated on Tuesday, is arranged by the Agriculture Council of America. Locally, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce joins in celebrating Ag Day through hosting an annual Farm Business Brunch.
Chamber members, community business leaders and those involved with farm production locally attended the brunch at the Faribault American Legion Tuesday morning
Attendees heard from two keynote speakers: Minnesota Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture Patrice Bailey and Kent Thiesse, of MinnStar Bank. Lynn Ketelsen, of Linder Farm Network, provided introductions.
The event also included brunch donated by area business and organizations, and a silent auction. The auction proceeds benefit Faribault area students through the Ag in the Classroom programming and projects.
Promoting ag
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce Operations Director and Agribusiness Committee member Casie Steeves welcomed attendees to the annual brunch, following an introduction from Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nort Johnson.
"It's super exciting to be back after a two year hiatus," Steeves said in her address.
Steeves welcomed Agribusiness Committee Chair Claire LaCanne to the podium, who introduced other members of the committee. The event was hosted by the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Agribusiness Committee, "with the purpose of promoting ag education and careers, and advancing the relationships between farm production and community business leaders."
LaCanne said they accomplish those goals with a variety of projects throughout the year like Ag in the Classroom highlighting internship and employment opportunities and holding armer appreciation projects in the spring and fall.
Patrice Bailey and Kent Thiesse both touched on the current situation of agriculture, both locally and globally.
Thiesse spoke about the importance of understanding opportunities in agriculture extend far beyond becoming a farmer. He commended facilities like South Central College, Minnesota State University Mankato and GreenSeam for the work they are doing to change that image.
With situations like the COVID outbreak and the war between Russia and Ukraine, Thiesse said more and more people are realizing they can't take food and energy for granted. He presented information about where countries like Ukraine sit in terms of agriculture production and how that can impact the United States.
Thiesse predicts trends for 2022 and beyond will include: crop and livestock margins will get tighter, interest rates will increasing, there will be a high level of farm and market volatility, land values and land rents will likely stabilize later in 2022, and farmers' stress levels will increase.
"The good news is there will be some opportunities," Thiesse said. "Continuing the farming tradition is a goal that many strive for. Not just on a farm, but in ag careers. The opportunities are good out there."
Emcee John Dvorak closed the gathering by thanking all those in attendance, including the three Bethlehem Academy FFA members who greeted attendees and the Faribault American Legion staff for serving the meal.
"If everybody works together, it can make a big difference," Dvorak said. "Farming is not a bad thing. We need you farmers and ag workers. It can be a profitable process it we all come together."