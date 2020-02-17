Faribault High School’s DECA program has paved the way for state and national opportunities for qualifying students. But no matter how much students push themselves to deliver their best presentations and improve their projects, there are still travel expenses.
To offset these costs for students, three local businesses have partnered with the FHS DECA program to host a pasta fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the Moose Lodge. Guests may purchase tickets at the door, for $10 per adult and $5 per child. The Moose Lodge plans for extra capacity.
“We’ve done a variety of little fundraising efforts over the past few years, but it can be difficult for the students to take that on,” said Kevin Dunnigan, DECA advisor at FHS. “We thought it was a great idea [to hold a pasta fundraiser].”
The overall goal, said Dunnigan, is to lower the cost of the DECA program at FHS. DECA is a program that challenges students in a variety of capacities, pushing them to exercise their business skills. Students work as individuals or in groups to create solutions, pitch ideas, deliver presentations, and write proposals — all while gaining networking and interviewing experiences to prepare them for potential careers in marketing, management and entrepreneurship.
As the Minnesota State Career Development Conference approaches March 1 through 3, the costs add up for students as they need to pay for food, travel, and a hotel in the Twin Cities. The conference is not only a competition platform for DECA students but a career exploration opportunity.
From the state conference, six to 12 FHS students typically advance to the International Career Development Conference annually. This year's conference, held in Nashville, Tennessee, will welcome over 20,000 students, advisers, businesspersons and alumni to develop skills and knowledge for college and future careers. Students eligible for this conference also need to pay for flights, food and lodging.
Dunnigan doesn’t want added expenses to deter students from advancing to high-level activities, so he views the pasta fundraiser as an opportunity for community members to show their support of DECA students and help them succeed.
Apart from making state and national conferences more affordable for students, preparing the fundraiser itself has given DECA students a chance to expand their event planning and budgeting skills.
Jason Robinson, vice president of marketing at Reliance Bank, spearheaded the fundraiser after meeting with DECA students as a business mentor. It was the students, he said, who inspired him to get the fundraiser going. As treasurer of the Moose Lodge, he arranged for the facility to host the event. Both Reliance Bank and Jake Piller, manager of Weichert Realtors in Faribault, made donations for the DECA program's efforts.
Select DECA students joined Robinson to meet with C&S Vending to select dishes for the pasta feed, which will include noodles, meat, vegetarian, and gluten-free varieties. Hy-Vee, another interested sponsor, may also provide specialty options.
"It was really a learning experience [for students]," said Robinson. "We talked about pricing and went through the whole experience of putting on an event … We're hoping it goes well and hope it keeps going for years to come."