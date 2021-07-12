The 2021 Rice County Fair Ambassador coronation takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairground Drive, Faribault. Junior ambassador candidates will be featured in a future edition.
Jenny Flom
Parents: Lori Koester
Sponsor: SEMA Equipment
Jenny graduated from Northfield High School in 2021 and plans to attend St. Olaf to pursue a degree in nursing. Jenny is interested in becoming one of the Rice County Fair Ambassadors because she wants to make new connections with people in the community.
Activities: While in high school, Jenny was involved in tennis and National Honors Society. While in National Honor Society she volunteered at many different events including blood donations and bell ringing for the Salvation Army. Outside of school, Jenny has been involved in her church and in 4-H, she was the president of the Big Giants 4-H club and has enjoyed showing her rabbits at the county and state levels. In her free time Jenny enjoys listening to country music, watching movies, and exploring the outdoors.
Favorite fair memory: Bringing all of her projects and looking at the other projects displayed.
Grace Hoover
Parents: Michael Hoover
Sponsor: A&A Performance Kennels
She will be a junior at Northfield High School in the fall and hopes to attend Oklahoma State University to double major in agricultural communications and animal science. Grace is interested in becoming a Rice County Fair Ambassador because ever since she was a little, she has attended the county fair for the whole week
Favorite fair memory: All of the long-lasting friendships she has made and the memories she has at the fair with those friends. She also loves watching and participating in many of the shows.
Activities: Rice County 4-H, Northfields LEO Club, volleyball and youth group. In her free time, she enjoys painting, photography, working with animals and camping with friends and family.
Emily Liebl
Parents: Ken and Sarah Liebl
Sponsor: Division Street Dance
Emily graduated from Northfield High School in 2019 and will be a junior at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth this fall. She is majoring in marketing and business management. Emily is interested in becoming one of the Rice County Fair Ambassadors because it will allow her to learn and improve many skills including public speaking and communication while also representing the fair. The fair has been a big part of Emily’s summer ever since she joined 4-H, 11 years ago.
Activities: During high school, Emily was active in 4-H and held many leadership roles, including camp counselor. She was a member of the National Honor Society, manager for the NHS girl’s lacrosse team and danced for 10 years at Division Street Dance. Currently she is involved in Circle K, a group at her college that focuses on community service, and Team Delta, which is responsible for planning and hosting the Freshman Welcome Weekend. In her free time, Emily enjoys hiking and photography.
Kortney Prior
Parents: Laurie and Bill Prior
Sponsor: Fissans Training Kennel
Kortney will be a senior at Faribault High School. After high school, Kortney plans to pursue her nursing degree and become a registered nurse. One of Kortney’s Favorite things to do at the fair is to attend the ambassador coronation. Kortney believes that being an ambassador is much more than simply wearing a crown and sash, it is being involved in your community, promoting the fair and helping to inspire others.
Activities: National Honor Society and has participated in many service projects. Outside of school, Kortney is actively involved in 4-H and has held many leadership roles. In her free time, Kortney shows her American Eskimo dogs in AKC and UKC shows. She also enjoys making jewelry, painting and photography.
Favorite fair memory: Showing her animals and making new friends.
Avalon Roberts
Parents: Alana and Clayton Gourhan
Sponsor: by C&S Vending
Avalon graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 2021 and will be a freshman at the College of St. Benedict this fall, pursuing a degree in nursing. Avalon wants to be a Rice County Fair Ambassador because ever since she was a little girl she has looked up to the ambassadors and wants to be a positive role model to the community just like those who she looked up to.
Activities: Emeralds dance team in High School, Avalon will continue to dance this coming fall in college. Outside of dance, Avalon was part of Student Council, peer ministry, and theater. In her free time, she enjoys golfing, playing volleyball, and hanging out with friends.
Favorite fair memory: The food and the time she gets to spend with friends and family.
Marissa Winget
Parents: Dane and Sarah Winget
Sponsor: Lonsdale Feed Mill
She will be a junior at Northfield High School this fall and also take PSEO classes through Inver Hills Community College. After high school she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin River Falls to major in biology and minor in vet science. Marisa is interested in becoming one of the Rice County Fair Ambassadors for many reasons, the main one is that it has been a dream of hers since she was a little girl, Marisa says that she thinks it would provide her with a chance to meet many new influential and intelligent individuals.
Activities: Student Council, the Northfield Hiliners dance team, Northfield High School Girls Track Team, Rice County 4-H ( 4-H ambassador, an education representative, and a camp counselor, as well as holding many different leadership positions at club and local levels). In her free time, Marisa enjoys playing instruments including the ukulele and guitar, working with her 4-H animals, cooking, and baking.
Favorite Fair memory: Attending the 4-H auction with her grandpa as a little girl.