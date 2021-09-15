In April, director and founder of Rescue 55021, Theresa Vold, and the organization's board members said a sad goodbye to the animal rescue.
Though the doors of Rescue 55021 have been closed since July 31, the hearts of volunteers and board members remain open to loving and caring for animals in need. The nonprofit rescue, made up of 100% volunteers, officially reopens Oct. 1, 2021.
"It's in my heart, I couldn't let it go. I just thought about it, and thought about it," said Vold , who initially shuttered the rescue to spend more time with loved ones. "When I came to take the key back to the owner, she said, 'Are you sure?' I said no. She said, 'Well keep it and think about it.'"
Soon after, Vold called all those who were involved in the rescue and asked if they were still on board. Thankfully, Vold said they were all up for it.
While the hours will look a little different, the location, mission and volunteers will be the same. As part of the reopening of Rescue 55021, located at 620 24th St. NW, Faribault, Jyl Campbell will join forces with the rescue. Campbell, founder, care and intake coordinator of TJ's Landing Puppy Retirement Home, has worked with senior and hospice dogs for years. There's a need for this type of home, and those involved are excited to have the service available.
The rescue, which operated for five years, was something Vold never would've dreamed of doing. While it's true they bring animals in and find them homes, Vold says there is a lot people don't see behind the scenes. Those with special needs come in to the rescue from group homes to volunteer and spend time with the animals.
"It was so fun having them come in, that just tore my heart when I had to tell them that we were done," said Vold, thinking back to a few months ago.
Students from Bethlehem Academy also eagerly volunteered their time as part of a project for their class.
"These were avenues people used to come to know us, we were chosen above five other choices," said Vold. "They all unanimously wanted to come there. That meant a lot."
With the community still a large part of their hearts, Vold said they do what they can to help out and get missing animals back where they belong. Already speaking with the frequent volunteers, Vold looks forward to having the rescue be an active hub again.
Though Vold says COVID-19 took the breath out of them, they stayed open, adopted numerous animals out and kept going in a safe manner.
Shari Bridley, Rescue 55021 president, said when the rescue dissolved, she still had the passion in her heart for helping the animals so she traveled to another reputable rescue up north to help out. Campbell says she needed to remain involved with animal rescue.
"For every bit of absolute joy, there's heartbreak. I think for every tear you cry, if it's in your heart, the joy far outweighs that," said Bridley.
Connie Glarner realized after Rescue 55021 closed that she didn't want to be on the outside looking in, she wanted to be involved.
Secretary Karol Echegaray personally enjoys seeing the animals unite with their adopted family.
Of the relationships animals build with their loved ones, Bob Horvath adds, "They feel the love they have. If you show an animal love, they'll love you forever. It's all about the love of animals."
April Schuman serves as the assistant director for the rescue, with Kate Decous as treasurer. Some of many fosters/volunteers include Connie Wetter, Diane Kaplan and Cathy Horvath.