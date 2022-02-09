Faribault Public Schools likely will ask voters to approve a levy this fall, but questions about the amount and purpose remain up in the air.
Consultants from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors during a Tuesday School Board work session shared information about operating and capital project options.
Voters have approved two 10-year operating levies. One levy expires after the 2023-2024 school year and the other after 2029-2030. Both levies include adjustments for inflation and will generate $874 per pupil in 2023-2024.
A chart in the Ehlers presentation ranked property taxes paid among Big 9 districts, including Northfield, Owatonna, Albert Lea, Austin, Mankato, Rochester, Winona and Red Wing. It showed Faribault ranks lowest in total school property taxes. The owner of a $200,000 home pays about $600 per year.
The district ranks more in the middle of the pack when it comes to voter-approved levy collections. Local revenues range from $43 per pupil in Austin to $1,807 in Northfield.
Most Minnesota school districts have used both operating and capital levies to bridge funding gaps. School officials say state and federal revenues for general education and special programs have not kept pace with inflation.
With a $1.9 million shortfall projected next year, officials have been clear about the need to renew the expiring levy. Consultant Jeff Seeley said they could add a second question to the ballot, but going beyond that poses a challenge.
“If you’re getting beyond two questions, you get people in that area where they’re confused,” he said. “The more questions you have, the more communication you have to have.”
Operating levy renewals tend to do well at the ballot box, Seeley said. A new request for technology funds would likely do better in an “off” year, without state-wide or federal elections also on the ballot, he said.
A capital levy for technology would affect taxpayers and the district differently than its operating levies, consultants explained. Voters approve a rate, rather than a per-pupil allowance, and revenue is not capped.
With a capital levy, all property types would pay, shifting the tax burden away from homes and toward commercial properties.
The levy could be used for purposes other than technology if officials held a period of review and comment.
Superintendent Todd Sesker suggested that officials, at a minimum, put the expiring operating levy on the ballot this fall, and then take a closer look at how a capital levy could shore up the general fund. He noted that state lawmakers could make changes that affect the district’s finances.
Sesker said the district is lobbying with Schools for Equity in Education to put more dollars into the state school funding formula and lessen the burden on local taxpayers. He said school districts in some communities can raise more money with less of an impact on homeowners because they have a larger commercial tax base.
“We’re trying to equalize those taxes,” he said.
Trustee Courtney Cavallier asked whether the federal government is making any moves to increase funding for special education.
“It’s such a big monster, nobody wants to tackle it,” Sesker said.
The district has until August 26 to submit referendum language to state officials.