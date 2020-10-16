Faribault Police Department are looking for two men with warrants for their arrest.
The firs is Kodie Swenson, 24. He is the subject of a Steele County warrant third-degree burglary and driving while impaired. Swenson is 6’1” tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Police are also looking for Eliseo Duenes, 26. He is the subject of several warrants for fifth-degree controlled substances, driving after revocation and probation violation. Duenes is 5’4” inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Swenson or Duenes or their whereabouts is asked to call the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305.