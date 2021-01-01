Goodhue County authorities have sent human remains discovered in a burned out vehicle found in outside a home that burned Thursday evening.
The Kenyon Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 45000 block of Hwy. 56 Blvd. in Holden Township about 6:45 p.m. The home's owners and all all who lived there have been accounted for, according to a release from Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly.
An autopsy will be performed by Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office to positively identify the deceased.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation by Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. The Kenyon Fire Department, assisted by Wanamingo Fire Department, responded along with Kenyon Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.