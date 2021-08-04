officers.JPG

Faribault community service officers, mascots and police explorers attended Night to Unite festivities at Jefferson Elementary School Tuesday evening. From left: Sparky, CSO Val Esquivel, CSO Susan Irvin, McGruff, and Police Explorer Jason Shuda. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Bouncy castles, vehicle tours, vendors and entertainment are synonymous with Night to Unite in Faribault, but that’s not all this community-wide event entails.

Night to Unite, an annual event held in Faribault and many other communities, is an opportunity for neighbors to gather at their own block parties or attend community-wide events held at public facilities. One of the main purposes of Night to Unite is to foster bonds between community members, businesses, nonprofits, and public safety organizations.

A Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault officer and K9 Riddick posed for a photo with sisters Kendra, 17, and Kailey Giefer, 11 outside the Faribault Community Center during Night to Unite Tuesday evening. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Jefferson Elementary School hosted its first Night to Unite event at the back of the school Tuesday evening. The festivities were held in conjunction with the school’s Summer STEAM program.

The bouncy castle was a major attraction at Jefferson Elementary's Night to Unite event held Tuesday evening. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Valerie Svenby, family literacy specialist for Faribault Public Schools, spearheaded the event after hearing about one of her colleague’s experiences of hosting a neighborhood Night to Unite celebration.

“It was kind of nice because with COVID we haven’t had a chance to bring families into the school for a long time,” she said. “And what a better way since the community is already doing it.”

Community Action Center Faribault, the Virtues Project, Rice County Public Health, Growing Up Healthy and Faribault Reads offered resources to families scoping out the different booths outside the school.

Laura Garcia with Growing Up Healthy, left, and intern Lydia DiIulio distributed information on early childhood resources at Jefferson Elementary's Night to Unite event Tuesday. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Local law enforcement staff, including Faribault Community Service Officers Val Esquivel and Susan Irvin and Police Explorer Jason Shuda, made the rounds with mascots Sparky and McGruff.

“So far it’s been really fun,” Irvin said. “Everyone seems to be enjoying it. Kids are big fans and it’s fun to see everyone, especially after COVID.”

Meanwhile, outside the Faribault Community Center, more organizations banded together to host Night to Unite events at Faribault’s traditional site.

Organizations like Scouting BSA, Mighty Fine! Coffee, Faribault Parks and Recreation, and the Faribault Chamber of Commerce offered activities, food, or information about products and services. Children’s activities included a bouncy castle, dunk tank, beanbag toss, archery, Hula Hoops, and tours of public safety vehicles. Northfield band Relativity provided musical entertainment, and vendors served up hot dogs and sambusas for hungry attendees.

The dunk tank outside the Faribault Community Center was literally a hit at the Night to Unite event Tuesday evening. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Scout Kailey Giefer, 11, prepares a game for the Scouting BSA booth at Night to Unite outside the Faribault Community Center. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Northfield-based band Relativity performed outside the Faribault Community Center Tuesday as part of its Night to Unite celebration. Pictured, from left, are Toby Jensen, Sandy Jensen and Mike Hildebrandt. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com) 

Kelsey Wheeler, who just moved to Faribault in January, brought her 2-year-old son Phelix to Night to Unite after watching it happen from her apartment across the Division Street.

Phelix Wheeler, 2, was excited to get his picture taken inside one of the vehicles featured at Night to Unite outside the Faribault Community Center. He attended the event with his mom, Kelsey. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Three-year-old Avery enjoyed the vehicle fair held as part of Night to Unite festivities outside Faribault Community Center Tuesday. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Another event goer, Kyle Wolf, said his mom recommended the event to him. He brought along his 2- and 3-year-old children and 9-year-old nephew to Night to Unite, where they sat on the curb outside Buckham West to eat hot dogs.

Kyle Wolf, center, brought his children and nephew to the Night to Unite event held outside the Faribault Community Center Tuesday. Pictured from left: Raeann Jordan, 3; Wolf; Liam Qualle, 9; and Bradley Wolf, 2. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

