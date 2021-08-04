Bouncy castles, vehicle tours, vendors and entertainment are synonymous with Night to Unite in Faribault, but that’s not all this community-wide event entails.
Night to Unite, an annual event held in Faribault and many other communities, is an opportunity for neighbors to gather at their own block parties or attend community-wide events held at public facilities. One of the main purposes of Night to Unite is to foster bonds between community members, businesses, nonprofits, and public safety organizations.
Jefferson Elementary School hosted its first Night to Unite event at the back of the school Tuesday evening. The festivities were held in conjunction with the school’s Summer STEAM program.
Valerie Svenby, family literacy specialist for Faribault Public Schools, spearheaded the event after hearing about one of her colleague’s experiences of hosting a neighborhood Night to Unite celebration.
“It was kind of nice because with COVID we haven’t had a chance to bring families into the school for a long time,” she said. “And what a better way since the community is already doing it.”
Community Action Center Faribault, the Virtues Project, Rice County Public Health, Growing Up Healthy and Faribault Reads offered resources to families scoping out the different booths outside the school.
Local law enforcement staff, including Faribault Community Service Officers Val Esquivel and Susan Irvin and Police Explorer Jason Shuda, made the rounds with mascots Sparky and McGruff.
“So far it’s been really fun,” Irvin said. “Everyone seems to be enjoying it. Kids are big fans and it’s fun to see everyone, especially after COVID.”
Meanwhile, outside the Faribault Community Center, more organizations banded together to host Night to Unite events at Faribault’s traditional site.
Organizations like Scouting BSA, Mighty Fine! Coffee, Faribault Parks and Recreation, and the Faribault Chamber of Commerce offered activities, food, or information about products and services. Children’s activities included a bouncy castle, dunk tank, beanbag toss, archery, Hula Hoops, and tours of public safety vehicles. Northfield band Relativity provided musical entertainment, and vendors served up hot dogs and sambusas for hungry attendees.
Kelsey Wheeler, who just moved to Faribault in January, brought her 2-year-old son Phelix to Night to Unite after watching it happen from her apartment across the Division Street.
Another event goer, Kyle Wolf, said his mom recommended the event to him. He brought along his 2- and 3-year-old children and 9-year-old nephew to Night to Unite, where they sat on the curb outside Buckham West to eat hot dogs.