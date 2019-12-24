An improperly installed wood stove chimney is to blame for a late Monday night fire, according to Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire just about 11:30 a.m. Monday at the former J & J Powersports on Lyndale Avenue, Dienst wrote in a news release. When crews from the Faribault Fire and Police department and North Memorial Ambulance arrived, smoke was coming out of the roof of the metal building.
Emergency responders quickly verified that no one was inside the building. Firefighters then entered the building, found smoke coming from the wall near a wood stove and began tearing off the tin sheeting on the outside of the structure around the chimney.
Portions of the metal frame, including the roof, for the metal siding were burning and extinguished.
Firefighters, who were on scene for about an hour, performed an overhaul to make sure the fire had not extended into the attic area.
“Thankfully the fire was called in early and crews were able to get after it before the fire escalated," said Dienst.