Marie Tuma grew up wearing clothing her mother made from feed sacks, a common practice in the mid-20th century.
Tuma, now 70, who carried on the tradition of making homemade items for her children, will outline the history of using feed sacks to make clothing later this month at the Rice County Fair.
Tuma’s exhibit is expected to include numerous items made from feed sacks, including aprons, pillowcases and a housecoat from the 1940s made by Tuma’s mother, Francis (Barta) Bocha; the handmade letters “F-E-E-D-S-A-C-K” her daughter contributed, and seven homemade dish towels Tuma engineered using feed sacks.
The exhibit came about after Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Susan Garwood mentioned the possibility to Tuma. Though Tuma had thought of undertaking the work for a couple months, her plans evolved over the last couple weeks.
“Sue mentioned it and looked at me, and that was it,” Tuma said. “I’ve done a couple other exhibits for the museum, so she knew that I could do this.”
‘I never had a boughten dress’
According to the National Museum of American History, the use of feed sacks to make clothing came at a time when life on American farms included making do with only basic items. Farm women would most commonly transform the bags into dresses, underwear, towels, curtains, quilts and other items. By the 1940s, feed sack manufacturers would turn out their products in bright colors and printed designs to enhance sales for that use. Tuma noted women would commonly enter feed mills, see the print on the bottom of the bags, and express interest in making clothes out of the cotton-based products. Thread from the bags would sometimes be used to make ornamental mats.
Tuma remembers women also using the feed sacks to make aprons and pillowcases. The handmade items were especially needed as Tuma grew up in a home without little extra money.
“I never had a boughten dress, never, nothing bought.” Tuma noted. “It was all made out of feed sacks. Grew up in the age where we didn’t have any money. My folks weren’t rich.”
The tradition of making homemade clothes carried on after Tuma became a mother. When her now middle-aged daughters, Jane and Anna, were young, she would buy patterns and reproduce them instead of paying for clothing.
Today, she still quilts, embroiders and sews.
“I’ve always done it,” Tuma said of making clothing and other items. “I just like doing it. I am not one to sit and watch TV, and not do anything, so I always have the embroidery in my hands, and if I want something special I go downstairs and I make it.”
Tuma says her exhibit reintroduces memories for older people, and presents a chance for younger onlookers to ask questions about the history behind the items. Tuma will also make quilt squares and aprons during the fair.
‘Marie put a lot of work into it’
Tuma has extensive experience at the Rice County Fair, through her children’s participation in 4-H. She also has childhood memories of riding the Tilt-a-Whirl on the fairgrounds and enjoys looking at the exhibits.
“It’s a good thing,” she said of the fair. “It brings in revenue for the county, definitely the 4-H part for the kids to have their projects, and to show them and see what they can do, for the little ones all the way up to high school age, where the biggest thrill is if they can get a purple ribbon and they can go to the State Fair.”
Pat Chappuie, who helped Tuma with the layout of her exhibit, had grown up hearing about feed sacks. She said she is impressed by Tuma's work.
“The display, I think, is very, very attractive and Marie put a lot of work into it,” Chappuie noted. “And I think it will be of interest to people that have heard about feed sacks, for sure.”