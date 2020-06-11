The 2019-20 school year for Faribault Public Schools wrapped up June 4, but while students have a break from distance learning, teachers and staff are preparing for the unknown.
It’s not yet certain if distance learning will continue right away when school resumes in the fall; the Minnesota Department of Education and the state will make that decision mid-July, according to the district's Director of Teaching and Learning Ryan Krominga. In the meantime, teachers and staff need to prepare for that possibility.
Krominga delivered an update on professional development as well as distance learning during the School Board’s Monday meeting.
According to Krominga, staff participated in a series of meetings in preparation for academic year 2020-21. Teachers’ responses to distance learning are varied, he reported. Some didn't feel confident teaching in an online mode and dealt with stress over that as well as the state of the country. Others were on the other end of the spectrum, and ready to continue with distance learning.
During the sessions, teachers and staff reflected on distance learning and brainstormed ways to build relationships with students during periods of separation. The advantage of planning at the beginning of the summer is that teachers have more time to prepare for possible distance learning in the fall instead of quickly reacting to COVID-19 as they had to in the spring.
Looking ahead to fall, Krominga’s team is considering what a hybrid model might look like, or how class will be conducted if students do return to the classroom, even if only on a part-time basis. The district is also exploring the costs of ensuring each student has their own device and figuring out how to cover those expenses.
Another piece to consider is how to accommodate learning for students who can’t return to school in the fall, even if buildings open. Krominga pointed out that some students may have fragile immune systems, or live with immunocompromised family members.Being back in school could put them or their family at risk.
Still another factor Superintendent Todd Sesker mentioned is the increased screen time that comes with distance learning. The district has partnered with LiveMore, a research-based platform that promotes digital wellbeing for children, workers and families. Data indicates children are more prone to depression and decreased learning after a certain amount of screen time, Sesker said.
On its website, LiveMore ScreenLess shared the top three ways Minnesota high school students who were surveyed are negatively impacted by screen time: they become more distracted, put off important tasks and find it more difficult to reach their goals and establish healthy routines.
“So the tricky part is being careful of how that whole delivery [of distance learning] works,” said Sesker. “We are taking that into consideration too, to make sure we are looking at a balance [of screen time].”
After learning more about the plans for the year ahead from Sesker as well as Krominga, Board member Carolyn Treadway asked if distance learning might be called something different to reflect what it’s becoming. Since the teaching responsibility wouldn’t be on the parents as much as it was before, she predicted the updated format “would be received far more openly by parents.”