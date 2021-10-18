Preliminary figures show a weekend event to raise money to help Faribault police officers dealing with mental health concerns brought in more than $19,200.
The event, held Saturday at the Paradise Center for the Arts, was initiated by Scott Amundson, of C&S Vending.
"I can simply say speaking for the department that it was a fabulous event and the men and women that wear the Faribault police uniform are so grateful to work for a community that supports their local law enforcement," Police Chief Andy Bohlen wrote in an email to the Daily News.
"Support in this community has never wavered and this community has truly been outstanding! The event was humbling and an honor to be a part of at the Paradise Center for the Arts. We are all so thankful for Scott Amundson for starting this initiative, the talented Street Talk band, The Paradise Center for the Arts and to all the generous sponsors that supported the event."
C&S Vending's Darla Kosanda, who helped organize the fundraiser expressed her thanks to all those who contributed to the effort.
"We are very grateful for all the amazing sponsors and attendees who made the Faribault Police Department fundraiser event a great success, raising over $19,200. The love and support shown by Faribault businesses and community members for the Faribault Police Department has been overwhelming."
According to Kosanda, the total could be even higher after all the donations are tallied.
"At the event everyone enjoyed Chief Andy Bohlen’s enlightening presentation on the police department’s involvements in the community, highlighting the officers and the history of the department. Then K9 Thor and Officer Michael Shuda entertained everyone with their demonstration."