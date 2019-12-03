“Although cold outside, our hearts are warm as we remember our loved ones tonight,” began Executive Director of the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation, Rick Miller, at the start of Monday night’s 34th Annual Light Up a Life ceremony.
Despite the cold, there was no wind, snow or freezing rain, unlike the week prior.
An outdoor ceremony with several speakers along with songs from the Beau Chant Choir was held prior to the annual tree lighting. The choir performed “Sounds of the Season” and “A Sound of Singing Fills the Air,” ending with “Silent Night” after the lighting of the tree. A reception was held inside with cookies, coffee, cider and carols, again accompanied by the Beau Chant Choir.
Speaker David Albrecht, president of District One Hospital, focused on the powerful word of remembrance, along with the words associated with it like honoring, tribute and commemoration.
“When you think about it, every moment that we live, every hour of the day, when the hour has passed, what we have is a memory,” said Albrecht. “So we have to live in order to be remembered and we get to choose what we want to be remembered by. Truly, I am sure that many people have some great people on their minds that are missed, they blessed us with their presence and gave us a lasting memory.”
Every year since 1985, Faribault Area Hospice has placed thousands of white lights on an evergreen tree in front of District One Hospital, with each light representing a life to celebrate. Each light is a gift that will help the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation support more patients and families in the community as they face end of life challenges.
The memory tree will remain lit through the end of the year. Names of loved ones who have died are recorded in a memorial book and will be displayed in the hospital lobby.
The Faribault Area Hospice Foundation focuses on providing care and support for families and patients.