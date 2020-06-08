Andrew Wagner, chairman of the committee for the North Morristown Fourth of July celebration, said canceling what would have been the 128th annual event was a decision no one wanted to make.
Considering the potential safety risks of large group events during the coronavirus pandemic, and in keeping with Gov. Tim Walz’ orders, the Community Club's decision to cancel the event for the first time in record history was made final May 31.
Apart from July 4th celebrators missing out on a fun-filled get-together, which requires the hard work of a multitude of volunteers, the cancellation of the annual Fourth of July celebration could mean less funding for Trinity Lutheran School in North Morristown.
“We do have some reserves, but without that fundraising money, it's hard to say how long the school could go on,” said Trinity Lutheran School Pastor Juan Palm.
The Fourth of July celebration, which includes a parade, live music, homemade pies, a beer garden, games and rides for kids as well as fireworks, is the largest annual fundraiser for the school, said Palm, and it raises about 90% of school funds outside of tuition and direct donation. The Community Club normally gives $20,000 or more to the school, allowing it to keep it running even with a small enrollment. This past year, Palm said 12 students attended Trinity Lutheran School and two teachers were employed. Typically, proceeds from the celebration go to the school’s general fund, which Palm said is critical for teachers' salaries.
The goal of raising $20,000 hasn’t gone away. To make up for funds lost from the canceled event, the North Morristown Community Club has planned alternative fundraisers to help Trinity Lutheran School survive.
Supporters may donate directly to a Go Fund Me page for Trinity Lutheran School, which will be posted online on the North Morristown 4th of July Celebration Facebook page this week. Those who prefer not to give online may get information for transferring funds and checks through Lake Community Bank in Morristown by calling 507-685-2300 or visiting secure.lccbank.com.
Another way to support Trinity Lutheran School is to purchase promotional T-shirts through Treadway Graphics. One shirt displays the iconic picture of Uncle Sam pointing his finger with the text “I want you to stay safe.” The other reads “COVID-19: Christ Over Viruses and Infectious Diseases” and cites the Bible verse Joshua 1:19. A link to these shirts will be posted on the North Morristown 4th of July Celebration Facebook page this week.
A final fundraiser to check out in the months ahead is a food truck in Morristown. Wagner said the Dam Days coordinator arranged for the Fourth of July committee to set up food trucks over the first week of June, and a second opportunity is being discussed for later this summer. Customers can then buy walking tacos, ice cream, homemade pies and root beer floats to support Trinity Lutheran School.
As more details about these fundraisers become available, Wagner said he will keep the community updated via Facebook. He and Trinity Lutheran Pastor Juan Pall also spoke about the Fourth of July celebration cancelation with broadcaster Gordy Kosfeld on KDHL Radio, and they will be on the air again at 9:30 a.m. June 29.
“Depending on how this [pandemic] goes, we look forward to next year opening up,” said Wagner. “If we have to take certain precautions, we will … the bands are more than happy to come back for the following year.”