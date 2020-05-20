medford lunchroom

The Medford Public School Board unanimously approved a change in the district’s food service provider at its Monday night meeting. After a formal bidding process, current partner Taher, Inc. came in with a significantly higher projected cost than its competitors. Ultimately, staff recommended St. Paul-based A’viands, which was in the middle in terms of price but ranked higher in other factors like references and ease of transition. (Bridget Kranz/People’s Press)