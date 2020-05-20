The Medford Public School District is switching food service providers after a longtime relationship with Minnetonka-based Taher, Inc.
Following a formal bidding process, required every five years by the Minnesota Department of Education, district staff recommended entering into a new contract with St. Paul-based A’viands. The change was approved unanimously by the school board Monday night.
After putting out a request for proposals, the district had three candidates — including Taher, Inc. — to evaluate based on a combination of financial and other considerations. A’viands was in the middle in terms of cost, with a proposed price of just over $792,000 for next year’s meal service. This price tag would include all breakfasts, lunches and à la carte items, with the district being charged on a per-meal basis according to the district’s business manager Jarred Anderson.
Although it was not the lowest bid, A’viands was selected after performing better in a series of non-price related criteria, which were ranked by a three-person administrative team. These additional metrics included things like references, employee training and managerial candidates. Of the three providers, existing partner Taher, Inc. came in with the highest bid of $864,000. Done Right Food, also based out of the Twin Cities, had the smallest price tag of $703,000. However, it didn’t perform as well in the other categories.
“[Done Right’s] references were good, but they were all from either private or charter schools. There were no public schools on the reference list,” Anderson told the board. “The other thing with A’viands is they really put the initiative in throughout this process.”
He added that in-person facility walkthroughs had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that A’viands took the district up on the offer of a virtual replacement. Even without taking the lowest bid, Anderson estimated that the switch would save the district roughly 10 cents on each breakfast and 30 cents on each lunch.
Currently, Medford Public School is charged $3.18 per lunch and $1.96 per breakfast. While there will be some savings at the district level, Anderson said he didn’t anticipate a price reduction.
“We’re technically forced to follow a price equity calculator that we have to do every year. I’ll run that for next month’s board meeting, but I don’t anticipate [prices] going down,” he added.
While the new contract is still pending approval from the Department of Education, Anderson said he didn’t see any reason why it would be rejected. After the initial one-year agreement, both Medford Public School and A’viands will be able to review and renew the contract on an annual basis until the district has to once again go out to bid.
“You’re forced to every five years, but you could do it every year if you wanted,” Anderson added.
At the meeting, Ristau said he had been in touch with kitchen staff since the process began last fall and added that the district is committed to keeping them on through the transition. “It’s part of our agreement moving forward that we’d like to keep them, however this plays out.”
Summer construction on track
A remodel of the high school entrance and parking lot is underway, with detailed plans now available on the district’s website. The roughly $1.84 million project — approved by the School Board in April — includes making a secure vestibule heading into the secondary school, as well as resurfacing and reconfiguring the parking lot.
As of Monday, Ristau said the front entrance is prepped and ready for foundation work, with the old overhang completely taken out. “Walls will not be here until the first part of June, and obviously that will be the next big thing that will really get the project in full swing,” he added. “The offices are being demolished right now.”
In addition, the parking lot will be expanded and reconfigured — necessitating the removal of a few trees along the western side. While none of these are memorial trees, Ristau said the district is still looking into keeping them on campus and moving them to a different part of the grounds.
“It’s not that the parking lot is going that far west, it’s just that that’s where some of the fill has to go so it’s not such a steep drop off,” he added. “You would basically bury the bottom part of those trees by doing so.”
After a minor rain-related setback, Ristau said both projects are on-track if not ahead of schedule, with the plan being to have them complete by the start of next school year.