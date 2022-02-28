"Dundas has two water towers," said Jenelle Teppen, city administrator. "One for cold and one for hot."
An old joke, sure, but a funny one.
Teppen can afford to make some wisecracks about her community, because she's seeing several indicators that positive outcomes are ahead.
A glance at the stack of blueprints in Teppen's office indicates growth is underway in the city that stretches along the Cannon River and Highway 3, bordering Northfield to the south and just miles north of Faribault.
Those blueprints forecasting new homes, townhouses and apartments come with elegant, historic names, like Tower Heights, Millstone, Bridgewater Heights, Cannon Valley Estates and Stoneridge Hills.
"We'll take the growth here," she said.
While growth is good, it also has its downsides.
The increasing number of housing developments presents a challenge to infrastructure systems, such as sewer connections. Teppen said Dundas has an agreement with Northfield's wastewater treatment plant that caps it's capacity at 4.6%.
That agreement was reached in 2001, when the population of Dundas was 547, according to the 2000 Census. Data from the most recent United States Census from 2020 show Dundas now boasts 1,712 residents. Teppen said the capacity limit needs to be raised in order to build more sewer connections for the new developments.
Justin Wagner, Northfield utilities manager, said Dundas has not even hit half of its 70% threshold.
"Dundas has 37% of flow capacity, which means it's allowed 239,200 gallons per day," Wagner said. "In 2021, the highest levels Dundas hit was 110,000 gallons a day."
He said the dispute between the two cities was being reviewed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Wagner said a resolution should be reached by late March or early April.
"They are not there yet," he said. "If they grow to that level, then they can ask for more."
Wagner explained that Northfield has updated its wastewater load ability to better manage the Dundas flow to keep the level at 4.6%.
But Teppen, who holds a master's degree in public administration from Hamline University, said the request to raise the wastewater capacity levels is not out of line with the pace of growth Dundas is currently experiencing.
"We've been on hold since April," she said. "I'm hopeful in the next few weeks we can renegotiate the agreement."
Working on community
Teppen has been city administrator since June 2019 after serving in the same role in Le Sueur for 2½ years. In September 2020, her office inside the Dundas City Hall moved into a new building, one block south on Railway Street.
Her new office holds the city's fireproof file cabinet filled with important documents, as well as a dog bed, water bowls and toys for the days when her springer spaniel comes to work.
Teppen's desk sits next to a huge window facing north, where she can literally keep an eye on Dundas' larger neighbor city.
Teppen works closely with a city engineer, city planner, a financial consultant and a city attorney, as well as Mayor Glenn Switzer and the Dundas City Council. Many of their meetings during the pandemic have been over Zoom, which has proven convenient for the team.
The Dundas team accomplished a lot last year. Besides launching a new city website, they approved plans for building 35 single family homes on the east side in Bridgewater Heights and continued development in Bridgewater Heights.
On the city’s west side in the Stoneridge area, Teppen said the developer was granted a building permit and that she expects construction of more residential units.
Thanks to the Dundas City Council reprising economic development as a priority last year, Teppen explained that an additional $33,000 is available to help existing, relocating or start-up businesses.
“This fund carries over each year and nets us that amount annually,” she said.
Additionally, Teppen said a new Public Works employee is joining the currently seven full-time staff to manage the additional maintenance associated with community growth and infrastructure.
Teppen, who lives in Northfield, knows personally that development can often be a touchy subject. Like most Northfield residents who live on the west side of town, she said she's interested to see how the Kraewood apartments project unfolds.
Questions and answers
Teppen said she responds to all sorts of questions from current and prospective residents about city codes, annexations, signage regulations and zoning. She returns calls and emails asking about a range of topics from "Can I park on my lawn?" to "Is the dog park moving?" and "Can I put a sign up at my business?" to "I'm interested in relocating to the area; where do I start?"
All of these questions are answered in due time.
"I love my job," Teppen said.
To her, seeing Dundas grow and flourish, after suffering some tough economic blows in the mid-2000s, is rewarding.
Also rewarding is the close proximity of her office to Martha's Eats and Treats down the street.
"We look forward to Fridays, because that's the only work day Martha's is open," she said with a smile.