While the race for the Minnesota Legislature was still in doubt well into election night, locally all three Republican incumbents in Senate District 24 romped to victory.
In Faribault, Sen. John Jasinski declared victory after results showed him with more than 60% of the vote against political newcomer Roger Steinkamp. In an event at the Faribault Country Club, Jasinski thanked family and friends for their support.
Jasinski is an established local political figure who served eight years as Faribault mayor and two years on its City Council before his election to the Senate in 2016. He’s risen quickly up the totem poll at the legislature too, and was elected Assistant Senate Majority Leader last year.
Less than a month before the election, Jasinski was cited for driving while intoxicated. He quickly issued a statement taking responsibility for his actions and apologizing to friends, family and supporters, and his support appears to have remained solid. Indeed, Jasinski proudly noted that he managed to win every single precinct in his district after losing three in 2016. He said he was also excited to see strong support for Republicans across the state, which appears to have left the GOP in a strong position to maintain its Senate majority.
“I’ve gotten a lot of positive support over the last few months, but you never know until the votes come in,” he said. “I thank the voters for supporting me and believing in me.”
Steinkamp held a much lower key election night event, listening to national election returns around a bonfire along with Faribault City Council candidate Faysel Ali and his fellow DFL ticketmate in District 24B, Ashley Martinez-Perez.
As a first time candidate, Steinkamp acknowledged that he was facing an uphill battle against the popular Jasinski. He said that almost anywhere he went, he found himself talking to people who knew Jasinski and respected his work.
Still, winning a district he described as “ruby red” wasn’t the only goal of Steinkamp’s campaign. The longtime agricultural educator and entrepreneur said a key goal of his campaign was achieved — namely, bringing more people into the political process.
“There are a whole lot of people who went to the caucuses who had never gone before,” he proudly noted.
The House
Along with Jasinski, voters in the District 24B portion of the district anchored by Faribault, sent Rep. Brian Daniels back to the legislature by a similar margin as the senator. Daniels held a lower key event with Jasinski, relaxing with friends and supporters at his home.
Daniels is an unapologetic supporter of President Donald Trump, and for election night he wore a Trump t-shirt. He said he’s excited to get back to work in St. Paul and hopes to make progress on roughly two dozen bills he has proposed, many of which enjoy bipartisan support.
Martinez-Perez, a first time candidate and political activist, suggested that she might run again and said she believes her vote share might well have been higher had the COVID-19 pandemic not prevented her from getting out to meet the voters.
A second generation immigrant, Martinez-Perez ran a progressive campaign, promising to advocate for the district’s working class and immigrant community. As a working mother of five children, she said her personal experiences have guided her views and advocacy.