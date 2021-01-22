As a response to the murder of George Floyd and the social activism spawned by the Minneapolis tragedy, Kent Freeze wanted to get the local community talking.
A Faribault Diversity Coalition board member and professor at Carleton College, Freeze wanted to launch the FDC diversity book club because of his own interest in learning more about topics in diversity and issues around racial injustices.
"For me, it's a learning experience," Freeze said. “I’m facilitating it but in no way an expert … It’s always been an issue I’ve been passionate about, but I realize there’s a gap in my own understanding.”
After taking the summer to plan, the FDC hosted its first virtual book club meeting in September. Since then, a group of six to eight individuals has met from 7 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month to discuss the reading material and how it relates to diversity in Faribault.
“We’ve read fiction, nonfiction, memoirs and graphic novels, so a variety of different mediums exploring the topic of diversity,” Freeze said. “And we’re trying to have a lens to help us reflect on diversity in Faribault, trying to keep it local in a sense. Many of the books are centered in the Midwest to keep the focus and discussion on ‘What are the issues we see arising in diversity? How do we manage living in a diverse community?’ and ‘What understanding do we need to bridge divides across different groups in the community?’ as well.”
So far, book group members have read and discussed nonfiction titles like “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “White Fragility: Why it’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo.
This month, the book selection is a recently published memoir, “Somewhere in the Unknown World: A Collective Refugee Memoir” by Kao Kalia Yang, which focuses on refugees who settled in the Twin Cities. Another locally focused book the group discussed, “A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota,” is a collection of essays by 16 Minnesota writers, edited by Sun Yung Shin.
The group has covered a myriad topics and a wide range of viewpoints under the umbrella of diversity, some specific to refugees, others on the Black experience and Mexican immigrants. One Midwest-based memoir the group read, titled “Tomboyland: Essays,” by Melissa Faliveno, deals with topics in gender identity and sexuality.
Next month, Freeze said the featured book will outline the problems and origins of the modern policing system in the U.S. Freeze chose the selection to give understanding to the “defund the police” movement that gained momentum after George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officers.
No matter the book or subject matter, Freeze brings discussion questions to the table and invites group members to consider how the topics intersect with their own lives and work. Many of the group members are educators who teach students of diverse backgrounds and want to gain a better understanding of their experiences as refugees, immigrants and English learners.
“These books I think help to produce empathy for what it means to leave one’s country to come across the border, and that’s something I think we don’t have enough of in the community, so this is meant to foster that understanding,” Freeze said.
Lisa Bolt Simons, who serves on the FDC Board, wanted to join the book club because the titles center on the FDC’s mission of "creating a more positive attitude toward diversity and culture, and ensuring greater equity and inclusiveness for all community members."
“So far, I've been most moved by ‘When Stars Are Scattered,’ the graphic memoir by Omar Mohamed and Victoria Jamieson because Omar grew up in the Ifo Refugee Camp in Kenya where many of our Faribault citizens came from, too, and where I was honored to visit,” Bolt Simons said. “I've also been moved and horrified by Isabel Wilkerson's ‘Caste,’ which should be a must read for everyone who lives in the U.S.”
Simon Bolt called the group discussions “thought-provoking, relevant and heartfelt” and added, “The hour goes by way too fast!”
“I would encourage people to join, even if they feel they can't always finish the books,” Bolt Simons said. “I think the discussions are still worthy.”
Another book club group member, Katherine Anderson, believes that the book club serves as a great excuse to deepen her understanding on topics of diversity.
"I think its so important to continue to engage with diverse topics even when they make me uncomfortable because that's where real learning happens, and I strive to always be learning," Anderson said. "The conversations are not always difficult and are often quite fun, but I really love the way the members of the book club attempt to openly dialogue with each other about these topics. I find it to be a safe and welcoming place and would recommend it to anyone!"
Those who want to participate in the FDC book group can register online at faribaultdiversitycoalition.org/book-club.