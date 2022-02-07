Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, was seriously injured when he was thrown from a snowmobile.
Jasinski, 55, was airlifted to a hospital in Robbinsdale following the Friday crash near Motley.
He broke three ribs, his pelvis, and a vertebrae. The senator said Monday he is expected to make a full recovery and will remotely continue his duties.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene of the crash Friday afternoon on a trail that runs along 330th Street.
Jasinski lost control on a 90-degree turn and was thrown off his snowmobile, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Fellow Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, was behind Jasinski and then struck Jasinski’s snowmobile.
The lawmakers were participating in a trail ride organized by Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association.
Jasinski thanked first-responders and hospital staff.
“Because of the great care I received both at the accident site and in the hospital, I am expected to make a full recovery,” he said in a statement.
Jasinski said he will return to work virtually while he recovers.
“While the physical recovery may be long, I’m ready to participate with remote access for hearings and floor sessions and fully engage in this session,” he said. “I also will be in regular communication with Senate staff and my legislative assistant to continue to provide the best constituent services to my district. I want my constituents to know they can continue to reach out for assistance, and I will do whatever I can to help.”
Senate Republican Caucus Communications Director Rachel Aplikowski said senators can work virtually.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, remote participation has been allowed. They don’t have to prove they have COVID. It is for anyone, and that was extended through this year,” she said.