The Caravan du Nord, a traveling showcase of Minnesota music, made a stop in Faribault Friday, Dec. 3 at Newhall Auditorium on the campus of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
The concert showcased three Minnesota-based musicians, including headliner Charlie Parr, country folk artist Molly Maher backed by her band The Disbelievers and R&B singer Kijana. This was one of the nine stops made by the Caravan du Nord this year in locations across outstate Minnesota, as the the tour highlighted the work of 27 different artists from a variety of music genres.
This marked the 10th year of the Caravan du Nord, an ongoing project of the Minnesota Music Coalition (MMC), which is a nonprofit art service organization that connects and supports Minnesota’s independent musicians. Sponsored this year by the Current 89.3 FM, the Caravan du Nord has presented more than 200 artists to more than 10,000 spectators over the past decade.
“Caravan du Nord has been a key program aspect of what the Minnesota Music Coalition does, because it is a great way to bring Minnesota’s independent musicians to new audiences across the state, partnership with the local venues and help the audiences see musicians that they might not otherwise experience,” MMC Executive Director Joanna Schedler said.
“It is also a great way for us (MMC) to connect with the artists in the local communities and to help the musicians who are traveling and the local musicians connect with each other.”
Faribault has been fortunate enough to be a stop on the Caravan du Nord over the entirety of the program’s 10-year run, and it was the second to last stop on the tour this year. The final stop for 2021 will take place Dec. 10 in Hibbing, Minn. and it will feature performances by Turn Turn Turn, War Bonnet and Trevor McSpadden.
The 2021 Caravan du Nord schedule also included stops in Alexandria, Austin, Red Wing, Worthington, Mankato, Detroit Lakes and Duluth. MMC makes a point of working with local venues and communities to connect them with Minnesota artists who may not typically play in those communities.
“We do partner with the venues and get their feedback on musicians or genres that they think their community would be interested in,” Schedler said.
Artists also apply to be part of the Caravan du Nord, and a panel reviews those applicants to make sure there is a good cross section of music types represented by musicians from across the state.
“We go through and make sure that we have a great variety of genres represented, because that is important to us, as well as having musicians that represent all of Minnesota,” Schedler said.
“And it ends up with the lineups at each of our venues. This year, we have 27 different musical offerings through our nine Caravan shows. We have people traveling from all over the place, so that we can really live our mission of showcasing music that is something people may not hear in their local communities necessarily.”
The Caravan du Nord not only exposes audiences to a variety of musical acts, it also provides a chance for musicians to interact with other musicians and learn from those experiences.
“We’ve had really great feedback from many musicians, and it has been a great experience. The times where we have the most positive feedback is when there is an opportunity for the musicians to all spend time together and meet each other and get to know each other. They’ve really enjoyed that aspect of it too,” Schedler said.
“Being a performer can be kind of an isolating career and the last couple of years have been even more so, so they enjoy the opportunity to get to talk to each other and experience each other’s music, talk about what they’ve heard and perhaps discuss future collaboration and things like that.”
An example of connections made by the artists was a songwriting workshop that was presented by Parr for students at Shattuck-St. Mary’s on the afternoon before the Dec. 3 show in Faribault.
The tour provides musicians with a chance to play in different venues, which is often times the first larger theater style venue for some of those artists to perform in.
“The other thing that is really neat about Caravan, is that for many of our musicians this is the first time they have done a theater venue type of concert, not everybody and certainly not our headliners, but for many of the opening acts they have been performing in smaller venues and festivals, but to do a larger theater show is a new thing for many of them. It is a great entry into that type of performance experience,” Schedler said.
The Caravan du Nord took a year off in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and Schedler said the return to live performances in 2021 has been a blessing.
“The Caravan is something the we’ve moved forward with cautiously and have been thankful for venue safety protocols, so that we could have the performances be safe and still be enjoyable,” Schedler said.
“The last year has been a very tough time for musicians and opportunities like this (the Caravan du Nord) are valuable.”
Another feature of the Caravan du Nord stop in Faribault was a Minnesota Music Toolkit Workshop that was held at the Crooked Pint Ale House prior to the concert.
“The workshop is something that we’ve done at almost all of our Caravan stops just as a basic, here is what you should know about MMC and our resources,” Schedler said. “We try to provide some of the resources that exist for you as a musician in Minnesota and the other Art service organizations that you can connect with for additional resources.
“We also talk about funding opportunities and what is available in the grant making world for musicians. Not all musicians seek out grants but it is one way musicians can sustain their careers, so we talk about some of the most likely funders for musicians as well as some tips about how to get started in writing your own grants and seeking funding if that is an avenue you would like to go down.”
For more information on the Caravan du Nord or the Minnesota Music Coalition, please visit mnmusiccoalition.org.