Natalia Benjamin, a high school English learner and ethnic studies teacher at Century High School in Rochester school district, is the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Benjamin was named the 57th recipient of the prestigious award during a Wednesday night ceremony. But she was not the only southern Minnesota teacher represented that night. Kim Marty-Goblirsch from the Medford school district was also among the top nine finalists.
Marty-Goblirsch is a language arts teacher at Medford High School who said she was shocked to hear she was one of the top nine. She said the most rewarding part of teaching is watching her students become engaged in the lessons.
“I enjoy moments when there is a natural shift toward student-led discussions,” she said following the finalists announcement in April. “I get to listen and watch while my students do most of the talking.”
Marty-Goblirsch was nominated by a fellow language arts teacher in Medford, Rebecca Mohr. Mohr described her colleague as someone who challenges students beyond what they think they can achieve in a way that the students ultimately appreciate.
An independent panel of 24 people in the areas of education, business, government and nonprofits were tasked with selecting the finalists from a group of 25 semifinalists. A total of 75 Teacher of the Year candidates were in the running this year.
Another selection panel held individual interviews with each of the nine finalists before casting a vote for the 2021 title. Normally the interviews would be face-to-face, but this year they were conducted virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.