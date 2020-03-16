School hallways were vacant of students Monday, and it will stay that way for some time as social distancing becomes more important for combating the spread of COVID-19.
In Faribault, administrators, building leaders and some teachers met Monday to discuss how to proceed with educating students, who will not return to class until March 27 at the earliest.
While students are out of school, the Faribault School District will continue ensuring students under 18 have meals during school closures. Starting Wednesday, students may pick up breakfast and lunch between 7 and 9 a.m. at Buckham Memorial Library, Evergreen Estates, Cannon River Mobile Park and Four Seasons Apartments. The administration will hand out meals from school buses at these locations, said Superintendent Todd Sesker in recent statement.
Childcare for emergency and healthcare workers also begins Wednesday at Roosevelt Elementary. Points of contact received an email with a sign up and survey.
The Faribault High School fitness center is also closed until further notices, Sesker noted.
Faribault Public Schools
The Faribault Public Schools administration team, building leaders and heads of various departments met Monday to discuss plans moving forward for the district. Representatives from the Minnesota State Academies and Cannon River STEM School also attended the meeting.
Matt Steichen, community relations coordinator for Faribault Public Schools, said Monday was basically “square one” for the district, but more plans will fall into place as the week goes on.
Students were notified to pick up their school materials and personal items between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and to pick up any medications between 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Ryan Krominga, director of teaching and learning, made plans to meet with all staff members to talk about plans for distance learning on Tuesday, Steichen said. Staff will then spend the next couple weeks putting plans together.
Distance learning, said Steichen, is different from flexible learning, or E-learning. The Faribault School District first introduced flexible learning this academic year, following 10 weather-related school cancellations in 2018-19. Students haven’t yet used E-Learning this year.
“Flex learning days give students extra things to do at home where distance learning is more about not having time to come back to buildings,” Steichen said.
Details about distance learning in the Faribault School District will be included in a future edition of the Faribault Daily News.
Faribault Lutheran School
Following the social distancing protocol, Faribault Lutheran School faculty and staff have been spreading apart for in-person meetings in the auditorium as they evaluate the school closure.
“We’re preparing the next two days as a faculty and staff to figure out how to deliver the highest quality education for our students,” said FLS Principal Seth Winter. “We’re trying to put in specific guidelines so students don’t have any drop off in their education.”
Students continue with their spring break until Wednesday, when staff will send out plans moving forward, Winter said. The administration has reached out to families to work with them on an as-needed basis, depending on their situations with childcare and other factors.
Rather than asking students to return to the school to pick up their books and other materials, Winter said FLS staff wants to set up a different protocol without endangering students to exposure.
During snow days last year, Winter said staff began putting flexible learning protocols into place and started the programming in August in case of similar weather conditions.
“We’re prepared much more than we would have been a year ago,” Winter said.
Bethlehem Academy
At Bethlehem Academy, President/Principal Chuck Briscoe said he and staff reviewed how online learning would look in the event of a long-term school closure. He said students could do online learning deep into the spring. Just like during weather-related closures, Briscoe said students will be expected to check in each morning.
“We’re going to count on staff keeping regular online hours where staff can email back and forth,” Briscoe said. “I don’t see any face-to-face contact happening for a long period of time.”
Students picked up their laptops and books at Bethlehem Academy Monday, just before access to the building became limited.
Rather than looking at the situation as a crisis without a solution, Briscoe believes the closure could open the door for new opportunities to students. What’s hard, he said, is no longer seeing students in person and figuring out how and if to reschedule events like the school’s annual BABS (Bethlehem Academy Boosters and Supporters) Night, prom, and maybe even graduation.
“I’m optimistic, but I think people need to be prepared that this could last a long time,” Briscoe said. “Schools have to hang together with staff and trust we’ll get it done. Ultimately our mission is student learning, so that’s got to be the key, even though we won't be doing that face to face.”