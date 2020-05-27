Faribault’s City Council will a strong message to Gov. Tim Walz’s administration, joining cities across the state in endorsing measures to open small local businesses.
While acknowledging the need for continued measures to ensure public safety at a time of great crisis, the letter, approved during a Tuesday council meeting, laments the economic damage inflicted on many local small businesses by the pandemic and associated restrictions.
Drafted by City Administrator Tim Murray at the direction of the council at last week’s work session, the letter endorsed the governor’s shift from the “stay at home” order to the “safer at home” order and the associated relaxing of restrictions. However, the letter asked the governor to consider going further in loosening regulations on businesses. Murray took particular care to note the plight of the local restaurants and bars, among the hardest hit local businesses.
When the council met for its work session last week, it was largely anticipated that the governor would allow restaurants to re-open with social distancing in place. Instead, the final regulation announced on May 20 only allows outdoor seating.
The letter raised concerns that with such tight restrictions in place, many businesses might not be able to afford to reopen. It suggested that Minnesota’s tight restrictions have encouraged residents to do their business in less well regulated states like Wisconsin and Iowa.
Murray said that the letter should not be interpreted in any way as encouraging any business to defy the state’s orders. He said that the city lacks the authority to overrule the state’s approach, which has been zealously defended in court by Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Councilor Jonathan Wood expressed support for the letter. He said that the text as drafted encourages the governor to strike a proper balance between protecting the state’s public health and its economic health.
“To me, the letter was 50-50,” Wood said. “You’re 50% saying let’s open the state’s economy the fastest and fairest way possible, and the other half of it is about the need to protect public health.”
Mayor Kevin Voracek, who will formally sign the letter on behalf of the city, also expressed support for it. He said that he believes it’s time for businessowners to take more of a lead in deciding their approach to COVID-19.
“I would like to see restrictions loosened,” Voracek said. “I’m not saying we should go back to life as it was before, but I think the governor is taking it a little too slowly.”
Councilor Janna Viscomi abstained from the vote. Viscomi, the co-owner of Bernie’s Grill in Downtown Faribault, said that given her involvement in the industry, she believed the most ethical approach would be for her to step back.
Councilor Elizabeth Cap, who expressed strong opposition to the letter at the work session, did not attend the meeting. Instead, she sent a letter to the Council expressing her views on the joint letter.
“I recommend our letter to Gov. Walz be one of support, thanks and dedication to work together on beating this common enemy,” she wrote.