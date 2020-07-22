Toward the end of a marathon work session, Faribault’s City Council considered a “big ask” — $250,000 — from a key nonprofit that serves as an anchor in the city’s downtown.
The Paradise Center for the Arts has provided a wide variety of arts and cultural programming in a historic, restored theatre. Its predecessor, the Faribault Arts Center, has been a part of the community since the 1950s.
Originally built in 1885 as the Faribault Opera House, the building was destroyed by fire in 1929. In its place was built an ornate theatre, which operated into the 1990s but was ultimately forced to close. Years of vacancy and decay subsequently put the theatre at risk, but the community came to its rescue. In 2006, it was transformed into its current use thanks to an extensive renovation and opened the following year.
A major part of the funding that allowed the Paradise to open came directly from the city of Faribault. Eager to add amenities downtown, the city poured $250,000 into the renovation project and has since provided annual financial support for the Arts Center.
Despite the help it has received from the city, the nonprofit was forced to take out significant loans to complete a project. Executive Director Heidi Nelson said that today, the organization remains nearly $500,000 in debt.
Although the Paradise has worked hard to expand its list of individual and business sponsors, the theatre has traditionally relied heavily on revenues from regular shows at its 300 seat theatre to pay staff, make ends meet and reduce its debt. Even before COVID, the organization’s efforts to reduce its debt had been slow. After watching the city provide major financial assistance to Buckham West Senior Center, Paradise board members explored the possibility of asking for assistance themselves.
Out of that discussion came a plan devised by Paradise board member Nort Johnson, who serves as director of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, that would see the city match privately raised contributions of up to $250,000 to pay off the organization’s debt.
While the idea has been under consideration for several years, Johnson said he hesitated to bring it to the council until he had a clear sense of commitment from donors. In response to concerns raised by some councilors Tuesday night, he insisted that the $250,000 would be raised.
Nelson said that the initiative has become all the more urgent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many of its scheduled events postponed all the way to 2021, the Paradise faces a deeply uncertain financial future. Nelson said that since COVID hit, the Paradise has done what it can to try to maintain financial sustainability and continue to offer programming. In large part, she told the Council that this has meant making the most out of online offerings.
Still, she acknowledged that the Paradise has taken a major hit and could close without financial assistance. Without it, she said that the local arts scene and downtown Faribault would both be much poorer.
On the other hand, Nelson said that if the collaboration between the city and the Paradise succeeds, the organization could focus on offering quality, accessible arts programming rather than having to scrape to make ends meet every month.
Nelson also noted that Faribault would hardly be the only city in the region to invest so heavily in its arts and cultural heritage programming. She noted that across the state, many cities equal in size or even smaller than Faribault have their own city-backed arts centers.
Councilors expressed support for the Paradise and were willing to consider its request, but also had tough questions about the size of the investment. Councilor Tom Spooner said that providing such a large sum of money would pose a risk to the city.
“In a way it’s a bailout,” he said. “If we give you this money and you go broke in 18 months, the taxpayers will rightly hang us out to dry.”
Spooner asked Johnson whether the Paradise board would consider releasing some of their financial statements to the council and giving the city a lien on the building, protecting it if something were to go wrong.
Johnson said that while he’d need to consult with the Paradise Board, he expected that they would be willing to support both requests. He also noted that the council has an appointed representative on the board, currently Peter van Sluis, to keep tabs on the group.
Both van Sluis and Royal Ross, who served as the council’s previous board representative, said positive things about the organization and how it has been run. Still, Councilor Janna Viscomi said she’d like to see “new blood” on the board.
Another concern was just where the council might be able to get the money to fund it. Johnson, drawing on his own experience as a elected official, said he believed that an arrangement could be worked out to provide the funding over a period of time.
Despite the concerns, no council members were opposed to the Paradise’s request. Nelson said that she was very pleased to see the council express a clear willingness to work with the Paradise board on the issue.
“I’m excited by the positive response from the City Council,” she said. “I knew they wouldn’t make a decision immediately, but I’m glad they’re considering it carefully.”